Examples: Idleness is the Stimulus to Progress. Semiautomatic Marking a Template
Hello,
Thanks for the nice Study.
I did add the indicator on my chart, but I have a red button on the lower right but I don’t know how to turn it on, when I double click on it is says in the property box “Lable_On_off” I believe it means that the button function is not working, also I don’t see the Wingdings as shown on the chart above, can you advise what could be wrong? Also What other indicators should be available at the indicators list?
Thanks for your help
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Hello,
Thanks for the nice Study.
I did add the indicator on my chart, but I have a red button on the lower right but I don’t know how to turn it on, when I double click on it is says in the property box “Lable_On_off” I believe it means that the button function is not working, also I don’t see the Wingdings as shown on the chart above, can you advise what could be wrong? Also What other indicators should be available at the indicators list?
Thanks for your help
If you have any questions write on the site http://fibook.ru in "Contact svz" - ("Обратная связь")
Thanks for your work on this indicator and sharing with others.
I have the same problem as alkahaat above. I have downloaded, compiled, and applied both the english and russian versions and they both do the same thing.
Probably a small misunderstanding of your instructions. Please walk me throught this...
1) There is a red square "button" in right lower corner. I click on this and a box appears around it. (I assume this is "turned on" state)
2) Nothing else happens. I can drag the box around, but no number circles appear when the box is dragged.
3) If I drag the box around and click on it it sometimes turns green...but that's all that happens ( forex metatrader & Alpari UK)
Thanks for any help with this
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 0_CTL.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2008, b2w@narod.ru | //| http://www.fibook.ru | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "b2w@narod.ru" #property link "http://www.fibook.ru" #property indicator_chart_window extern int point_kol=5; string mon[]={"January", "February", "March", "April", "May", "June", "July", "August", "September", "October", "November", "December"}; int i; double coordinatsT[5], coordinatsP[5]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- indicators string info="Marking "+ Symbol()+" on "+Day()+" "+mon[Month()-1]+" "+Year(); CreateUp(info); //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { //---- //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { //---- // Check for the Reset button, if it doesn't exist, create it int obj_total=ObjectsTotal(); string index; string LblOnOff = ""; for(i=0; i<obj_total; i++) { index=ObjectName(i); string Lbl = StringSubstr(index, 0, 12); if(Lbl == "Lable_On_Off") LblOnOff=index; } if(LblOnOff != "Lable_On_Off") OnOff(Red, 10); // Check if the "Reset" button is in the correct position if(ObjectGet("Lable_On_Off", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE) > 70 || ObjectGet("Lable_On_Off", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE) < 20) // if not in place { OnOff(Red, 10); // return the "Reset" button to its place and delete all markers, channel, trend line for(i=0; i<point_kol; i++) ObjectDelete("Lable_"+i); ObjectDelete("TRDLine"); ObjectDelete("FIBOCanal"); return(0); } if(ObjectGet("Lable_On_Off", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE) > 10 && ObjectGet("Lable_On_Off", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE) != 40) // If the button is moved upward { OnOff(Green, 40); // Lock the button at the top CreatePoint(); // Create points } for(i=0; i<point_kol; i++) { coordinatsT[i]=ObjectGet("Lable_"+i, OBJPROP_TIME1); // Read coordinates coordinatsP[i]=ObjectGet("Lable_"+i, OBJPROP_PRICE1); } // If all points are placed on the chart, then build additional objects if((coordinatsT[0] < Time[0]) && (coordinatsT[1] < Time[0]) && (coordinatsT[2] < Time[0]) && (coordinatsT[3] < Time[0]) && (coordinatsT[4] < Time[0])) { ObjectCreate("TRDLine", OBJ_TREND, 0, 0, 0); ObjectCreate("FIBOCanal", OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectMove("TRDLine", 0, coordinatsT[0], coordinatsP[0]); ObjectMove("TRDLine", 1, coordinatsT[point_kol-2], coordinatsP[point_kol-2]); ObjectMove("FIBOCanal", 0, coordinatsT[0], coordinatsP[0]); ObjectMove("FIBOCanal", 2, coordinatsT[point_kol-2], coordinatsP[point_kol-2]); ObjectMove("FIBOCanal", 1, coordinatsT[point_kol-1], coordinatsP[point_kol-1]); } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Function to create or reposition the On/Off button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnOff(color clr_, int h) { ObjectCreate("Lable_On_Off", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); // Creating the OnOff Button ObjectSetText("Lable_On_Off", CharToStr(204), 12, "Wingdings", clr_); ObjectSet("Lable_On_Off", OBJPROP_CORNER, 3); // Corner of display on the chart ObjectSet("Lable_On_Off", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 10); ObjectSet("Lable_On_Off", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, h); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Function to create points on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreatePoint() { double shcala = (WindowPriceMax() - WindowPriceMin()); for(i = 0; i < point_kol; i++) // Create points { ObjectCreate("Lable_"+i, OBJ_ARROW, 0, Time[Bars-1], Bid); ObjectSet("Lable_"+i, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, 140+i); ObjectSet("Lable_"+i, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2); ObjectSet("Lable_"+i, OBJPROP_COLOR, Green); ObjectMove("Lable_"+i, 0, (Time[0]+Period()*720), (WindowPriceMin()+shcala/2)-shcala/12*i); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Function to create the upper text label | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateUp(string info) { ObjectCreate("TextAlerts", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetText("TextAlerts", info, 16, "Times New Roman", Green); ObjectSet("TextAlerts", OBJPROP_CORNER, 0); ObjectSet("TextAlerts", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 20); ObjectSet("TextAlerts", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 10); } corrected version of the code I fixed it for testing.
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New article Idleness is the Stimulus to Progress. Semiautomatic Marking a Template has been published:
Among the dozens of examples of how to work with charts, there is a method of manual marking a template. Trend lines, channels, support/resistance levels, etc. are imposed in a chart. Surely, there are some special programs for this kind of work. Everyone decides on his/her own which method to use. In this article, I offer you for your consideration the methods of manual marking with subsequent automating some elements of the repeated routine actions.
Any marking is determining the extremums on a chart and composing some user-defined figures or lines on the basis of these points. The Elliott's waves followers need to mark certain waves and the conclusions (which wave it is), determining the number, etc. The Wolf's waves disciples need to draw trend lines and to denote targets. The "Butterfliers" need points and levels for determining the prospective butterflies, crabs and the other figures formalized by Gartley.
Murrey levels are necessary for those who prefer this method. The automatic calculation does not allow us to involve hundreds, or maybe thousands of formation, if only it is not a special software. On the other hand, anyone can see the disadvantages of automatic marking in the consequence of condition-formalizing methods. And not every software allows us to intervene into the marking process. So, the application of manual marking and the assignment of the further data processing to the computer widen the user's capabilities.
Author: Vladimir