Expert Advisor properties by clicking on a button

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I want expert's properties appears when user clicks on the properties button on the chart, i know how to design and code it, i just don't know what function shows EA's properties, can someone help me please

properties button

 
Cannot be done with classic mql, you need to use WINAPI.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Cannot be done with classic mql, you need to use WINAPI.
How?
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