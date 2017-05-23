Expert Advisor properties by clicking on a button
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I want expert's properties appears when user clicks on the properties button on the chart, i know how to design and code it, i just don't know what function shows EA's properties, can someone help me please