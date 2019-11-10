Discussion of high-frequency trading on MT5 - page 51
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You don't know?
And all you have to do is turn your mind to it.
How many years have you had your computer? It's probably been running a lot of lags, with just one operating system and a couple of programs?
Now imagine that you can run 25 different operating systems on exactly the same computer (and the ISPs don't even theoretically have anything else, God forbid you have more memory). Windows. Can you imagine?
So it is a VPS. Now run 25 terminals with good resource appetite.
It's a good time to speculatively take 24/25 resources from your normal work computer and put you behind it. Do you like it? Does it feel good? Now that's a VPS, and at the same time a visualisation of the tale of"Greedy Vartan".
Told me to learn Son, now it turns out there is a DDS, a couple more people here for a discussion on the level of Renat and his opponent
DDS is an attempt to deceive naive/greedy users, who are presented with the same thing instead of the discredited VPS, calling it a dedicated server.
And hrenfx knows this very well, but tries to deceive others. He considers "XXX Gb of disk space, guaranteed X RAM, guaranteed XXXX Mhz CPU" to be a dedicated server, though it's just the same VPS, which is trimmed by greed of ISP.
Are you suggesting that HFT in FOREX is utopia?
Exactly. And unavailable in practice, even to the liquidity providers themselves.
"Haven't read it, but I condemn it!"
DDS is an attempt to deceive naive/greedy users, who are presented with the same thing instead of the discredited VPS, calling it a dedicated server.
It happens, too.
And hrenfx knows this very well, but tries to deceive others. It considers "XXX Gb of disk space, guaranteed X RAM, guaranteed XXXX Mgz CPU" as a dedicated server, although it's just a similar VPS with the provider's greed trimmed.
If you want to be more specific about DDS, it's one of the solutions from here.
Exactly. And unavailable in practice even to the liquidity providers themselves.
Unfortunately, you have absolutely no understanding of FX-HFT. You are not an FX aggregator developer or even a trader.
The importance of execution speed characteristics has been explained here many times.
DDS is an attempt to deceive naive/greedy users, who are presented with the same thing instead of the discredited VPS, calling it a dedicated server.
And hrenfx knows this very well, but tries to deceive others. It considers "XXGB of disk space, guaranteed X RAM, guaranteed XXXX Mhz CPU" to be a dedicated server, although it's just the same VPS that has been undercut by the greed of the ISP.
It happens, too.
If you do specify DDS, it is one of the solutions from here.
Once again, an attempt to deceive. They showed us a leased line, provided a link to a pure leased line, but at first they described VPS and DDS.
DDS (Dynamic Dedicated Server) is in no way the pure and simple Dedicated Server that you see here. DDS is a cheat with a new name for the uninitiated. And Russian spill (I could be wrong, but I'm pretty sure).
Just to nail it down: softlayer.com doesn't mention the abbreviation DDS at all: https://www.google.com/search?&q=DDS+site:www.softlayer.com
P.S. Frankly speaking, I don't give a shit about this HFT, as I'm looking for completely different dependencies. I do not wish to become a hostage of iron and generally arbitrary kitchens.
I recommend you and others to read my posts in this thread carefully.
If you personally dislike me, make a copy-paste of my posts somewhere and abstract away from my personality, directing your thoughts only to the information component.
Unfortunately, you have absolutely no understanding of FX-HFT. You are not an FX-aggregator developer or even a trader.
I have explained the importance of execution speed characteristics here many times.
The problem for you is that I do understand.
But now I have to show your lies in public. You are telling such primitive lies. Well, you have made so much fog about HFT that people, not seeing anything in reality, began to take this fog for reality.