Discussion of high-frequency trading on MT5 - page 41
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What does this have to do with decentralised Forex? Or isn't that what we're talking about now?
How can One Click help with high-frequency trading?
Even in scalping it is doubtful that it will help traders in any way by eye.
By the way, a couple of pictures from the stream (once made as a memory) of the company in question.
There you can see that there are moments when for some reason the players show real volume (billion-dollar positions)
The unit of measure is in millions of dollars in the pictures.
How can One Click help with high-frequency trading?
Don't be like some personalities here. That was never the point at all. Moreover, One Click has nothing to do with the Level2 story. Read carefully what the source wrote, not the interpretations of those who have written hereafter.
By the way, a couple of pictures from the stream (once made for memory) of the company in question.
There you can see that there are times when, for whatever reason players shine with real volume (we are talking about billion-dollar positions)
The unit of measure is in millions of dollars in the pictures.
I decided to compare the data from your picture on EURUSD with the corresponding Level2 history. I didn't know your time zone (GMT+N), but I compared prices. As a result, I didn't find anything close to billions of volumes. Most likely you have a technical error, or it's an error on the LP side, which is not uncommon.
P.S. On hotspot on the worst gangs you can sometimes see billion dollar volumes. Still assume it's a technical error, or phantom bids, since when the bestband approaches them, the volume flies away. And according to your statistics it is unlikely you will see very high volume on the bestband. I have not analyzed the effect of Level2 misalignments on subsequent price movement.
Don't be like some personalities here. This was not even talked about at all. Moreover, One Click doesn't even have anything to do with the Level2 story. Read carefully what the source has written, not the interpretations of those who have written hereafter.
I decided to compare the data from your picture on EURUSD with the corresponding Level2 history. Didn't know your timezone (GMT+N), but compared prices. As a result, I didn't find anything close to billions of volumes. Most likely you have a technical error, or it's an error on the LP side, which is not uncommon.
P.S. On hotspot on the worst gangs you can sometimes see billion dollar volumes. Still assume it's a technical error, or phantom bids, since when the bestband approaches them, the volume flies away. And according to your statistics it is unlikely you will see very high volume on the bestband. I haven't done an analysis of the effect of Level2's skewness on subsequent price movement.
There is no error.
I write the history myself, although it is possible to download from the server of this company.
At those moments, was in the market, observed everything.
By the time of terminal fx+++n plus 2 hours (plus or minus a couple of minutes).
Billion dollar volumes were at a better price. My theory, probably a mistake by the operators, who usually do not shine a light on the real volumes driving the market. The phenomena themselves are 1-5 minutes in duration.
Found it:
Whether it is an error or not, I can't say for sure. On the grey lines, I'm leaning towards error - unrealistic total volume.
P.S. Sometimes you have to pay for mistakes.
I'm really sorry for being so dumb, but I can't get anything to download.
I tried many combinations of "FXOpen-ECN Demo Server - FXOpen Investments Inc." and simply "FXOpen-ECN Demo Server".
Just crash and nothing happens.
What do I have to enter in the "Adres:" Username:" Password:"? I on the basis of banal logic entered the server name and its demo identifiers.
PS: What is the"One Click" ??? from the terminal dragndrop option or what? I apologise again, but a lot of time is spent on some nonsense. Words, words, words... Where's the glass?
Alex_Bondar:
I entered the server name and my demo identifiers based on trivial logic.
The IP is probably needed. How will the software know the names of the servers and their corresponding IPs?
Which one?
You can look it uphere.
Or google it.
Or ask your broker's support team.