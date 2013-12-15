People's complaints/suggestions - page 8
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court.siberia.
"Dyba-shoot-don't-give-a-fuck, tickle-dead-at-a-hedgehog
on a hedgehog is not worthy
♪ put condensed milk on it and bare-ass it on an anthill ♪
♪ and then to Siberia ♪
barefoot
♪ with a ficus in my right hand ♪
on a hedgehog is not worthy
♪ put condensed milk on it and bare-ass it on an anthill ♪
♪ and then to Siberia ♪
barefoot
♪ with a ficus in my right hand ♪
Then to Siberia on skis, backwards dressed... and a grand piano, too... Without it, the walk won't be very relaxing in backwards skiing...
And in Siberia, you have to put a hedgehog on it. with his ass covered in condensed milk and the ants choking on it. And to the sound of the piano... Grace...
Then to Siberia on skis, dressed backwards... ...and a grand piano too... Without it, the walk won't be very relaxing in backwards skiing...
And in Siberia, you have to put a hedgehog on it. with his ass covered in condensed milk and the ants choking on it. And to the sound of the piano... Grace...
You're a beast, a Gestapo.
He's still a human being, whatever.
You're a beast, a Gestapo.
He's still a human being.
A tsar! What's a Tsar without a piano?
That's me...
A tsar!!! What's a Tsar without a piano?
That's me...