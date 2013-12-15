People's complaints/suggestions - page 8

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Dima_S:
court.siberia.
Fish-shoot-food-don't-give-a-job-tickle-dead-at-the-hedgehog-placement
 
artmedia70:
"Dyba-shoot-don't-give-a-fuck, tickle-dead-at-a-hedgehog

on a hedgehog is not worthy

♪ put condensed milk on it and bare-ass it on an anthill ♪

♪ and then to Siberia ♪

barefoot

♪ with a ficus in my right hand ♪

 
Yoschik:

on a hedgehog is not worthy

♪ put condensed milk on it and bare-ass it on an anthill ♪

♪ and then to Siberia ♪

barefoot

♪ with a ficus in my right hand ♪

Then to Siberia on skis, backwards dressed... and a grand piano, too... Without it, the walk won't be very relaxing in backwards skiing...

And in Siberia, you have to put a hedgehog on it. with his ass covered in condensed milk and the ants choking on it. And to the sound of the piano... Grace...

 
artmedia70:

Then to Siberia on skis, dressed backwards... ...and a grand piano too... Without it, the walk won't be very relaxing in backwards skiing...

And in Siberia, you have to put a hedgehog on it. with his ass covered in condensed milk and the ants choking on it. And to the sound of the piano... Grace...

You're a beast, a Gestapo.

He's still a human being, whatever.

 
He is not a man, he is a "doer".
 
Yoschik:

You're a beast, a Gestapo.

He's still a human being.

A tsar! What's a Tsar without a piano?

That's me...

 
artmedia70:

A tsar!!! What's a Tsar without a piano?

That's me...

Is the piano made of wood?
 
Oh, man... just to fluff up... pianist hedgehogs )
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