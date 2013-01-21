mt5/mt4? - page 13
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I will translate and explain. There is nothing complicated, here is the code:
In MQL4, each direct access of the form Open[index] turns into a deep pass to the chart buffer, which at multiple accesses(EAs with a single access to the chart history are rare) gives a serious brake. After all, the next step is usually Open[1], High[0], High[1], Low[0], etc.
Renat, with all due respect, you either don't notice the essence of the questions or don't want to answer them. The question was about the growth of code size of simple constructs when passing to OOP. The answer by the examples we gave together on page 10 is rather simple: 6.2 times. And you speak about classes and libraries. Yeah, there's also a constructor.... Anyway, OOP is definitely a "forward looking" thing, the question is whether it's needed here and now... Not a stumbling block, abruptly, but can be managed, if you want to....
On the topic of willingness and unwillingness to answer questions, a little earlier I asked about analytical programs that do not allow you to upload your quotes. Do you know them? I do not. And MT5 certainly pretends to be an analytical programme. Analysts and available auto-trading are its trump cards. And the coexistence with the trading platform is not an "excuse". Analytics is everything to a trader, and it moves the product to the brokerage company from the bottom. People were flocking to MT4 forcing the brokerage company to pay you, with MT4 it was actually an ultimatum. What's worse (in my opinion), in MT5 the idea of "stopping" that was started in MT4 with prohibition to insert their own tick sequences was continued. On the one hand OOP, on the other hand no own quotes, no trading conditions... And what should they do with OOP, clowders, OCL and multiprocessors? Draw ruffles and dashboards? Analytical capabilities should have been expanded, not cut, they would have found their consumer for sure, they wouldn't have prevented others... Why should I need a pneumatic hammer to hammer nails only with certain size nails with square head, only into plywood and only on Fridays? Narrow to me.
You are wrong even in F2.
But I understand human psychology. You can still beat your chest after 11 years and use Windows XP, which half of our users do.
Wrong about F2?) And in what way?
By the way, about XP, I bought promotional Win8Pro on all my 8 computers, I've installed only half of them yet... I'm not a retrograde)))
It will take me about 3 years to MT6 before we start thinking about it.
If the "deposit" will bear it).
OOP does not increase the code, but reduces it, simplifying by orders of magnitude both programming and understanding of this code. Unless, of course, it's a one-line program comparison. So the 6.2 times statement can be thrown out as an obvious exaggeration.
Those who care about the simplicity of a trading systems programming language do not understand the current requirements for functionality and results control. They ignore the initial requests of professional developers who create the main body of trading robots.
We specifically cater to their needs by providing them with the ability to not only create complete and complete products, but also to protect them and sell them. This is why we have developed advanced graphical features, controls and resources, including integrated indicators.
GPU capabilities have already become an everyday reality, are being actively developed and will definitely be a trivial level in trading platform software. Calculation clud, implemented in an extremely simple way (people don't even realize and don't always believe that it works that easy), is a true technical masterpiece implemented by our developers. This is something we are proud of and traders use it successfully.
It is important to understand that our systems are trading platforms in the form of deeply connected components, not trivial analytical terminals whose fate is sealed. The technological level of our platforms is much higher than those that have no chance of deep integration with servers and only have to write crummy connectors with a terrible amount of customization.
When working with the history, we have implemented a transparent operation of all system components, when the trader does not have to think about where and what to take, because everything is downloaded automatically. Even when working with the cludes, there is no question of "how the hell is my task with the entire market environment, replicated on 5000 computers so quickly and produces results?
History has only one organizational issue - the broker has to take care of a deep history for his traders. And if any broker ignores this issue, they need to stimulate their technicians, and not just spend millions of dollars on advertising.
It's more important and efficient to solve the history issue in one place on a server and serve tens of thousands of traders connected to that broker without any problems, rather than go back to the 2000s and manually torture with quotes.
Remember that we are talking about serving millions of traders. To realise the scale, just open up mobile MT4 and look at the number of trading servers available there. There are more than 1,200 of them there now. That will answer the "deposit" question as well.
Renat, I'm quite happy with the approach to working with history that is available. And the encryption of .hc, .hcc files. But after reading another round of fighting for the admission of "custom quotes", a theoretical question arose:
It is unlikely that "user quotes" can differ from MQ quotes by any meaningful amount. Given that the tester has already implemented a mode of arbitrary delay of quotes, does MQ plan to introduce some new mode of "arbitrary change of historical quotes"?
The mode of "random change of quotes" means the mode, in which quotes, issued by the tester, fluctuate within a predetermined percentage interval. For example, values of opening, closing, etc., on M1 take random values within the range of 2-, 5- or 7% of the corresponding values saved in the MQ history. There should seem to be no difficulty in implementing such a mode programmatically. The choice of the percentage deviation value is at the discretion of the end user.
...
The mode of "random change of historical quotes" is understood to mean the mode, when quotes given by the tester fluctuate within a predetermined percentage interval. For example, values of opening, closing, etc., on M1 take random values within the range of 2-, 5- or 7% of the value saved in the MQ history. It seems to be easy to implement this mode programmatically.
Yes, if you consider my question as part of the suggestions for"adjustments to introduce "noise", volatility, flux/trends and their frequency/repeatability, spread, etc., which could still change over time".
It turns out that my question refers exactly to introducing "noise" into values of historical quotes. Some "synthetic" quotes, as Alex_Bondar puts it
MT5. two providers. it took a couple of minutes to search by hand. (10-13.2012)
There are no DCs whose quotes would be satisfactory at the moment.
Kicking brokers for deep and quality history - let the millions Renat writes about do it.
About the number of tools to analyze the market has already been mentioned.
So?
So what. I use MT4 or a bourgeois rough platform (which, by the way, is also twenty years old). All I have to do is to use MT5 or two vendors.
And the clouds and all that go to the woods.
MT5. two providers. it took a couple of minutes to search by hand. (10-13.2012)
There are no DCs whose quotes would be satisfactory at the moment.
Kicking brokers for deep and quality history - let the millions Renat writes about do it.
About the number of tools to analyze the market has already been mentioned.
So?
So what. I use MT4 or a bourgeois rough platform (which, by the way, is also twenty years old). All I have to do is to use MT5 or two vendors.
And the clouds and all that go to the woods.
With alpari it seemed to me that the quotes were the least torn. You can save a year's worth of minutes from mt5.
MT5. two suppliers. it took a couple of minutes to search by hand. (10-13.2012)
There are no DCs whose quotes would be satisfactory at the moment.
Kicking brokers for deep and quality history - let the millions Renat writes about do it.
About the number of tools to analyze the market has already been mentioned.
So?
So what. I use MT4 or a bourgeois rough platform (which, by the way, is also twenty years old). And that is all.
And clouds and stuff like that go to the woods.
What is the problem? This is a normal situation (exactly what you showed and if I understood correctly), if the position is carried through the weekend, so the figure should be appropriate, not pips. Look at the quotation period from different sources.
What's the complaint...?
The candles.
Upd because you can only see like this in MT4. Or in a third party terminal.