mt5/mt4? - page 7

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[Deleted]  
Renat:
. The same FXCM came only when the share of MT4 was huge.

So it will be with MT5 as well.

,,yeah, that's what microsoft said about vista back in the day, as a result they realised all the flaws in time and released 7-.....

As for the brokers that don't care what language the clients' bots will lose their deposits in, yes, you're absolutely right (as long as both parties are comfortable to play with).

 
milo:

,,yeah, that's what microsoft said about vista back in the day, but in the end they realised all the flaws in time and released 7-.....

As for brokers who don't care what language their bots will sell their deposits, you're right (as long as both sides are comfortable to play with).

This method of comparison is weak.

From a technical point of view MetaTrader 5 is a head above MetaTrader 4 and it will take its place. We support and sell both systems, so the market is in our hands.

[Deleted]  

No, well, maybe I'm stupid and don't understand anything, let's say. I counted the number of comments from the top nine competitors in the championships.


A trend, however.
 
220Volt:

No, well, maybe I'm stupid and don't understand anything, let's say. I counted the number of comments from the first nine competitors in the championships.

...

It's a trend, though.
A good trend. Everyone, instead of talking and wasting their time, is getting busy. Studying the language, preparing more thoroughly, etc. ))
 
220Volt: No, well, maybe I'm stupid and don't understand anything, let's say. I counted the number of comments from the top nine competitors in the championships. A trend, however.
Why is the trend based on 9 contestants? And not by 10 or 20? And not the total number of comments for each year?
[Deleted]  

You could, of course, count everything, but it seemed to me that such a cross-section would suffice. I have stated the rules by which I made the graph, I have not deceived anyone.

 

220Volt: Можно, конечно, посчитать все, но мне показалось, что такого среза достаточно. Я ведь озвучил правила, по которым строил график, никого не обманывал.

I see. There is no need to calculate anything additionally.
 
Renat:

It's more like a crutch.

There is one masiple advantage, in ninja you can buy shares in Apple or Sber, and in MT5 it's a plan for year 15.
[Deleted]  
St.Vitaliy:
and mt5 has a plan for '15.

,,wait for........

may the force be with you)))

 
milo:

,,wait for it........

may the force be with you)))

I wasted half a year waiting.

MT4 is quite enough, and without being tied to a MT server.

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