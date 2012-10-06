Proposal to the organisers of the Championship - page 6
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You may have found it out yourself, Vitaliy, by searching the news and forum.
But you don't do that, and prefer to learn in a "no story for me, live in question-answer learning mode".
The RTS is connected via Plaza 2, and your reasoning about timings shows a lack of understanding of reality. All good software timings are negligible (close to zero) compared to network delays. That is, it is the location and proximity of trade servers to data sources and execution points that control network delays. An even greater contribution is made by the network latency to the customer.
Against this trivial background, the questions "give me your execution delay on the exchange" do not look serious and silly. Our latency is close to zero. Exactly the one our server is responsible for.
If you think that we are not able to do fast and quality processing, you are wrong. It is an elementary task.
If I haven't been trading for 6 years and 7 years as an IT specialist I might be talking nonsense, but the fallacy in my conclusions is due to lack of information.
The network congestion is negligible if you share a router with the exchange. There's a good saying when auto-trading on american futures "If your server isn't in Chicago, you've already lost". It would be good to see an article on the advantages of your platform (not just the client side) compared to similar ones on the market. And I can connect to the plaza myself if it makes sense.
You've built your promotion logic on the fact that the client is asking the broker to implement MT5. All right, so be it. The conversation usually comes down to this:
-I want MT5!
-How is it better than MT4?
-Well, it's cool, you can write a robot on OOP...
-I will put it in my plans for the next year.
Hello Demo speculators.
Z.I. Rating, good for you.
Yeah, I'm both a demo and a ratings guy.
I'm a 78-year-old Latina woman, lesbian.
But your bullshit and incompetence doesn't change that.
What else is there to do. It's a show with PR purposes.
I think I understand.
Vitaliy, you are now piling into the stands of Formula 1 and trying to prove to the fans that "these cars are totally impossible to drive in traffic jams and inconvenient to park in" :)
The experts for the championship are different from those for "quiet trading", it's obvious. Just like sport is different from everyday life.
I think I get it.
Vitaliy, you have now piled into the stands of Formula 1 and are trying to prove to the fans that "these cars are totally impossible to drive in traffic and inconvenient to park" :)
The experts for the championship are different from those for "quiet trading", it's obvious. Just like sport is different from everyday life.
Yeah, and a demo and a rating.
And I'm a 78-year-old Latina woman, lesbian.
Except your bullshit and incompetence don't change that.
What colour Bentley?
If you do not have a Bentley, shove your understanding of bullshit to .....
Sincerely,
Vitaly's answer: I am an IT specialist, trading, exchange, arbitrage and generally compared to an ideal spherical horse
Vitaliy, this is the level of your reasoning. Study the basics and do not break away from the reality. You may see that the topic of pipsing is very close to you, you are very interested in discussing it and adding everything appropriate to the subject at random. But the reality is completely different, there is little room for HFT fairy tales.
Again you forget about the purpose of the contest itself = to attract a client, mass, simple and with money. And not the geeky programmer who wants to be the best.
An unsurprising statement, as the author is unwilling to read and understand the realities:
The Championship takes place from October 1 to December 28, 2012. Its main purpose is to popularize automated trading and the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). During three months, you will witness how different trading systems behave in real market conditions. And you will be able to determine which of the presented trading strategies and tactics are effective and which are not.
On this website, you will find detailed data on the trading operations of each participant. The "News" section includes articles, reports and interviews with EA developers. All these materials will help you to better understand what features and characteristics are peculiar to successful Expert Advisors.
The purpose of the competition and its rules have not changed for 6 years.
If I hadn't been trading for 6 years and 7 years as an IT specialist, I might be talking nonsense, but the fallacy in my conclusions is due to lack of information.
And I can connect to the plaza myself, if it makes sense.
It makes a lot of sense, which is to achieve enlightenment from putting knowledge into practice.
And the enlightenment of the first order is achieved almost immediately: in practice an ordinary trader has no access to the Plaza. Exactly in practice.
В этом есть очень большой смысл, который заключается в достижении просветления от применения знаний на практике.
Причем просветление первого порядка достигается почти мгновенно: на практике к Плазе обычному трейдеру доступа нет. Именно на практике.
It makes a lot of sense, which is to achieve enlightenment from putting knowledge into practice.
And the first-order enlightenment is achieved almost instantly: in practice, the average trader has no access to the Plaza. Exactly in practice.
You're just opening my eyes.
Why can't I trade through the bottom right laptop?
Special conditions for the Plaza 2 connection
OAO IC CERICH Capital Management offers the opportunity for traders to work on the FORTS via PLAZA 2.
Plaza 2 is an access interface to FORTS gateway that can be used to connect automated trading algorithms that are sensitive to the speed of bidding and exchange information.
According to the latest research, the speed of updating exchange information through the Plaza 2 interface will be significantly higher than with the current interfaces.
As a reminder, the latest reports suggest that Plaza 2 will be launched in March 2010.
To connect to Plaza 2 via Zerich, you must:
Calculate the full cost of trade on the direct connection through the TSLab Plaza II terminal.
When trading directly through the Plaza II FORTS Gateway at the rate of no more than 30 orders per second using TSLab Plaza II Terminal, the costs for an ITinvest Client will be
When you connect via the ITinvest server:
Claim: 99% of latency is online, so the question about latency in software is out of the question
Vitaly's answer: I am an IT specialist, trading, exchange, arbitrage and generally compared to an ideal spherical horse
Vitaliy, this is the level of your reasoning. Study the basics and do not break away from the reality. You may see that the topic of pipsing is very close to you, you are very interested in discussing it and adding everything appropriate to the subject at random. But the reality is completely different, there is little room for HFT fairy tales.
Renat, I'm not interested in HFT as I'm not up to this arms race. This topic comes up for me, in context whether MT5 can provide HFT, if so it will also provide up-to-date data from the exchange.
The minimum time I'm focused on is an hour in a trade. But the fact that I can't trade shares on regulated exchanges or the same Ruble Bx through this great terminal makes me very sad.
And I got hooked on the contest only because if the company wants to sell more MTs, they need to expand/change the format because in 6 years this niche has pretty much exhausted itself.