Basket trading, pair trading. - page 7
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Open one tool under the other and have a look... :-)
What's with the fuk? really by logic you have more of the same... And how did you draw such a chart with missed bars, and how do you spot missed bars on a regular chart (not on an indicator)?
just wrote an indicator for 4k where bars are drawn only when the timing is exactparameter I1 is the name of the instrument being drawn
just wrote an indicator for 4k where bars are drawn only when the timing is exactThe I1 parameter is the name of the instrument to be drawn
no, that's not how you see the bars skipping on one of the instruments and you get a bias
07041982, it doesn't look so pretty... silver lags... :-)
just wrote an indicator for 4k where bars are drawn only when the timing is exactparameter I1 is the name of the instrument to be drawn
I've found it, it seems to be a long time problem, it was already discussed in the "Bugs, bugs, questions" branch. In that case MT-5 is not suitable for pair trading and for multicurrency trading too, I had no idea where divergence comes from for multicurrency indices, but now I realized that it is from missed bars)))
These work. The bar control and history synchronisation are present.
The trailer from the first post of the second page of the branch.
These work. Accounting for bar control and history timing - present.
Trailer from the first post of the second page of the branch.
The lack of bars is not a problem. If there is no bar, take the value of the previous one. Many non forex instruments (sessions) close and open at different times.
If you are interested in pair trading, pay attention to oil, different grades. I don't know if there are brokers that support futures on MT5, but it is possible to organise it on MT4.