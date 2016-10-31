Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 170
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What do you think about this? EFFICIENCY=30-50. Is it bullshit or not?
Has anyone thought about the problem?
Okay,
Happy Holidays, everyone!
And my variant of the answer to my own problem, in the first approximation, is uniform distribution, but if we go to infinity, it's probably not quite so. :) Hooray, hooray.
I don't know whether it's here or in the wall newspaper...
What is the correct name for this picture?
Well yes, pure mathematics.
No offence, Andrew. But without googling it myself, I don't know what it's called.
Yeah, pure mathematics.
No offense, Andrei. But without googling it myself, I don't know what it's called.
Come on, there's no hard feelings. I just figured "nothing to do with trading" was the way to go.
Morning in a Pine Forest. Shishkin. Imho.
Ay, máladez!
Come on, there's no hard feelings. It's just that I've decided that "nothing to do with commerce" is this way.
Ay, máladez!
How many parts can be made in this way from 36 metal workpieces ?
In the factory's lathe, parts are turned out of metal blanks. One piece is turned from one workpiece. The chips that remain from making the six parts can be melted down to make another workpiece.
How many parts can be made in this way from 36 metal workpieces ?
a boy has 100 bottles of lemonade.
At the shop he can then exchange 10 empty bottles for one full bottle.
How many bottles of lemonade do you end up with?
The metal workpieces are turned in the lathe in the factory. One workpiece is turned from a workpiece blank. The chips that remain from producing six parts can be melted down to make another workpiece.
How many parts can be produced from 36 metal workpieces in this way?
36 workpieces = 36 parts + swarf for 6 workpieces.
6 workpieces = 6 parts + swarf for 1 workpiece.
1 workpiece = 1 workpiece.
36+6+1 = 43 pieces.
Is it possible to make more or what?