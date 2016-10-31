Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 168
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The solution is given on the same Wikipedia.
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Cretins wrote the test. The best way to prove that a person is a moron is to let them write the test.
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Cretins wrote the test. The best way to prove that a person is a moron is to let them write the test.
There were two of them. One wrote the question, the other the answers. The answering one was part moron.
The right answer is to drink everything before it's turned on so it doesn't need to be turned on.
Colleague, wikipedia will drive you to zugunder.
Well, I specifically pointed to the Wiki for you as the easiest source. I've seen the probabilistic solution elsewhere as well. I studied this paradox on purpose at one time. Although, honestly, I love Wiki.)
Where did you go by the way? No answer, no word. Didn't you have a breakdown?
I'm sorry, I didn't tell you it wasn't going to work out. I had some kind of crisis before the New Year, didn't know what to do at all.
Went on a trip/business trip to Istanbul. There I arranged a Slavic farewell party for our Turks ). The city is interesting, in principle. It is beautiful.
I am sure we will see each other again.
Colleague, the re-selection of the door is subject to conditional probability, i.e. the events are not independent. That is the error in your reasoning. It is your right to continue to be wrong.
The solution is given in the same Wikipedia.
In the first case, it does not matter at all what the subject chooses.
In any outcome one of the three options will be excluded from the three unsuccessful ones, so there will be two options left: the successful one and the unsuccessful one. It is in the second stage that the choice is made, in the first stage the choice is simulated.
How about I just punch them in the ear?
That's another option.
Emergency, so to speak. :)
It's clear: I'm dumb as a cork. I treated this test as a guessing game :)
I got the same result.
By the way, this guessing test could very well be a real test of logic and intelligence in US companies.