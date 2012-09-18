The role of psychology in auto-trading - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have found that I am much more comfortable holding a long position than a short.
What can I do about it?
I have found that I am much more comfortable holding a long position than a short.
What can I do about it?
I have found that I am much more comfortable holding a long position than a short.
What can I do about it?
Get rid of the influence of comfort as a factor
I am not a psychologist. I find it difficult to find a reason for comfort.
I.e. I am more comfortable opening a long on USDCHF than a short on EURUSD.
I suspect that this is because there is no limit to the upside, but there is a limit to the downside. And in logarithmic scale my subconsciousness refuses to perceive trades :)
I am not a psychologist. I find it difficult to find a reason for comfort.
I mean, I am more comfortable going long on USDCHF than shorting EURUSD.
I suspect that there is no limit to the rise, but there is a limit to the fall. And on a logarithmic scale my subconsciousness refuses to accept deals :)
Either comfort fucks you or you fuck it.
Comfort has no boundaries or conscience. If you indulge it, it will make you its slave.
...
I suspect that due to the fact that there is no limit for growth, but there is a limit for decline. And on a logarithmic scale my subconscious refuses to accept deals :)
There is no limit anywhere. The problem has been known for at least a hundred years (Truth about the Gann quotes tape, don't remember before). Heard it (read it, can't remember) - people are physically unable to enter the opposite trade.
The cure is simple - time. Waiting (sometimes months) for your trend. Look for a tool "for themselves". Do not give in to provocations :)
Something like this. All the way up to accounts that will only work in a comfortable direction.
Wow... Is it that serious?
Turn the monitor upside down.
By the way maybe an upside down chart is a good option.
I am not a psychologist. I find it difficult to find a reason for comfort.
I.e. I am more comfortable opening a long on USDCHF than a short on EURUSD.
I suspect that this is because there is no limit to the upside, but there is a limit to the downside. And my subconsciousness refuses to perceive trades in logarithmic scale :)
Wow... Is it that serious?
By the way, maybe an inverted chart is a good option.
1. And seriously, they say that the colouring of the charts also helps. They say that white bars on a black background subconsciously provoke a feeling of falling, while black bars on a white background on the contrary - growth.
2. There is no infinite positive mathematical expectation effect (growth effect) on forex. Currencies are floating with respect to each other, that is why growth of one currency causes fall of the other, and there is no way the other currency can fall to zero. Therefore it is possible to conduct a course of self-psychotherapy based on this idea.
You can create an elementary indicator that converts the quote into the reverse one: chfusd = 1/usdchf. Trade using this indicator, when it will be necessary to short.
Trade currency futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. - All currency futures there are straight, and USDCHF will be CHFUSD there, which means that a short USDCHF can be replaced by a buy CHFUSD and vice versa.
And there are still people who look at charts like this. ))) https://championship.mql5.com/2011/ru/news/103