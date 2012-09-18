The role of psychology in auto-trading - page 2
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Never mind, it's the little things. Atmospheric pressure.
It's a full moon.
I am influenced by the forces of nature. )) When I let go, insights and new ideas come. ))
This I will write without references, but quickly and effectively can be trained only and only a month or two months of daily work in online mode (video, Skype) with a teacherwho can prove their level and the result.
But of course do not forget about the personal psychology, as well as that some people simply do not give ... (Well, this shouting about forex-fraud).
When there's a full moon, everyone has the same epiphany, just hang on.)
It would be interesting to see how this person would answer a number of my questions. I assume he would refuse to teach. ))) I would still check the proposed algorithm programmatically to identify system weaknesses. This is necessary to know what to do in such situations. And such problematic situations are not as numerous as some people think. Not an infinite number. ))
Basic - investment access to the account, long-term exposure to the market, test access to the online trading team for a week, etc...
Not all algorithms can be requested to check their performance, stability, etc... Except for our Asses )))
This is still subject to a clear formalization of the TA...And what to say about the FA, or reports SOT, OpenInterest.
PS.By the way, a question to programmers. Daily on FTP posted ZIP archive. There are about 70 files PDF. From one need to tear out the data and write in CSV.
Is it really done? It is exhausting to spend 2 minutes by hand)))).
PS.By the way, a question to programmers.Daily on FTP posted ZIP archive.It has about 70 files PDF.From one need to tear out the data and write to CSV.
Is it really done? It is exhausting to spend 2 minutes by hand)))).
...
Is this really done? It's tedious to just spend 2 minutes manually ))) .The question so far is general.
Thank you Anatoly.It is very difficult.To bother with such a topic because of a long term strategy,and spending 2 minutes(daily) for typing.In my opinion.
http://screencast.com/t/XAqeg7jBvPDk
And for me, efficiency is very important.
Thank you.
Thank you Anatoly.It is very difficult.To bother with such a topic because of the long term strategy,and spending 2 minutes(daily) for typing.In my opinion.
http://screencast.com/t/XAqeg7jBvPDk
By the way, you can take screenshots and directly send them to mql5.com via the terminal's standard"Save as picture" function.
It looks like this: https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/1646/gbpjpy-h1-fxdd