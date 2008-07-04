Trading: Market Diagnostics by Pulse
I read this article with much interest. After downloading the indicator i am concerned because i dont get the indicator to work like in the article. Any one with the same problem? Here is the chart how the indicator looks like. I can not see the different colors for bear or bull candles.
Thanks
I can't download anything. can someone upload it here.
Thanks for posting your work, it's very interesting, and it looks like yoo're onto something there.
this link leads to a *.zip and an *.exe file, but I can't read the instructions. Could you post in English how
to apply this indicator? Thanks
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New article Market Diagnostics by Pulse has been published:
Author: Sergey Kravchuk