Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 822
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Is there any way to prevent these ineradicable checkboxes-news-objects from filling my list of objects over and over again?
Here in the settings, uncheck the news and restart the terminal
I unchecked the box. And for a while the news didn't come.
But after upgrading Win10 and MT5 the news comes despite the settings.What do you advise?
I unchecked the box. And for a while the news didn't come.
But after updating Win10 and MT5 the news comes despite the settings.What do you advise?
I finally figured out what the problem is.
It turns out that there is a file news.dat in the broker's folder. The last received news set is stored in it.
I tick the box and reboot, but MetaTrader catches the file anyway.
The solution is simple - this file should be deleted, but with the terminal closed. Otherwise the file is restored by the terminal.
I finally figured out what the problem is.
It turns out that there is a file called news.dat in the broker's folder. It stores the last set of news I received.
I tick the box and reboot, but the file is still picked up by MetaTrader.
The solution is simple - this file should be deleted, but with the terminal closed. Otherwise the file is restored by the terminal.
It would be better to make an application to the CD describing the problem. The disconnection should work through the terminal GUI.
In a good way, of course, this should be done.
I don't know about others, but I have found many (from my point of view) similar problems.
If one were to write to the BOD on every issue, it would just mean re-training as a freelance MQ employee.
If someone would benefit in some way (bonuses, rating, etc) then let them send in the application. A gift :)
In a good way, of course, it should be.
I don't know about others, but I have found many (from my point of view) similar problems.
If one were to write to the BOD on every issue, it would just mean retraining as a freelance MQ.
If someone would benefit in some way (bonuses, rating, etc) then let them send in the application. A gift :)
You don't happen to confuse the "Allow news" setting - which controls the receipt of NEWS in the "News" tab of the "Tools" window
and the right click in the "Calendar" tab - Show on charts - Auto update -
which is in charge of the NEWS OBJECTS on the graphs?
After I unchecked the Allow news, and deleted the news file, the Calendar tab is gone in my terminal.
As far as I understand, the checkbox is primary - it allows to receive news.
But beyond that - you can only Delete events.
I would like the Calendar to fill up, but the checkboxes don't show on the charts. I don't know how to do this. You can delete them, but they reappear afterwards.
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The problem comes from the need to clean objects in DeInite. I've found out that the same graphics processing fie runs very fast from OnTime, for example, but tens of times slower in DeInit. If there are 30-50 objects in a set of windows, then enumeration of them leads to abnormal termination of DeInit.
This is just a word. In general, the problem with the checkboxes has been solved, albeit inaccurately. So, thanks to all of you for the discussion. Especially thanks to Volodymyr for the pictures - everything is very clear. Thank you.
After I unchecked the Allow news, and deleted the news file, the Calendar tab is gone in my terminal.
As far as I understand, the checkbox is primary - it allows to receive news.
But further - you can only Delete events.
I would like the Calendar to fill up, but the checkboxes are not shown on the charts. I don't know how to do this. You can delete them, but they reappear afterwards.
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The problem comes from the need to clean objects in DeInite. I've found out that the same graphics processing fie runs very fast from OnTime, for example, but is dozens of times slower in DeInit. If there are 30-50 objects in a set of windows, then enumeration of them leads to abnormal termination of DeInit.
This is just a word. In general, the problem with the checkboxes has been solved, albeit in a messy manner. So, thanks to all of you for the discussion. Especially thanks to Volodymyr for the pictures - everything is very clear. Thank you.
The display of the Calendar tab is controlled exclusively by the trade server to which you are currently connected. There are situations: after reconnection to another trading server, the "Calendar" tab can disappear or appear - it all depends on the trade server settings.The checkboxes on the charts are fixed by right-clicking in the Calendar tab.
The display of the "Calendar" tab is solely controlled by the trading server you are currently connected to. There are situations: after reconnection to another trading server, the "Calendar" tab may disappear or appear - it all depends solely on the trading server settings.
Checkboxes on charts - this can be fixed by right-clicking in the "Calendar" tab.
This is exactly what you need to do: remove the checkboxes and uncheck the auto-renew checkbox. I must have missed it at first.
Thanks again!
There. Just talking...
Demo. The Expert Advisor has made an honest calculation. It opened Sell. Then the position is not closed by TP.
I wish there was no connection. But there was a connection.
The price went down. The advisor was so freaked out, it went down.
I had already manually dragged the SL below the TR.
And what is interesting! It was not the server, it was the client terminal that allowed to send such a trade order outside my PC.
And even funnier - this order was accepted and executed on the server:
Do what you want, do what you want.
Can you please tell me how to understand this?
The price went many times on these orders, eventually went up, but none of the orders ever became a position. Why?
If this is written somewhere, please provide a link.