Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 529
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vodoleyvl, 2016.03.02 21:33Thanks, I've set it up using the link, hopefully I'll get email notifications now. But the question remains: why can't I see the login page? Mb, the forum doesn't like my browser? (I've been using Firefox for years, IE is hard to see). Could you send me the link to the page I'm looking for? It should have an Exit button (login is automatic).
vodoleyvl, 2016.03.02 21:33Thank you, I've set up the link and hopefully I'll get email notifications. But the question remains: why don't I see my login page? Mb, forum doesn't like my browser? (I've been using Firefox for years, IE is hard to see). Could you send me the link to the page I'm looking for? It should have an Exit button (login is automatic).
Hover your mouse over your avatar and a drop-down menu will appear:
I'm not sure what you want, more details please
The indicator has a parameter or property (I don't know how to call it correctly) RISK. By default RISR = 3. If you put an allowance RISK = 1-then signals become more, but the quality of signals is reduced. If you put RISK = 5 or more-then the signals are less, but they are more accurate. So, in my Expert Advisors RISK = 3 and it is impossible to change its value. I want to change it in the same way as it changes in the indicator. I mean to enter the RISK indicator property, in the Expert Advisor settings menu. I apologize for my unclear "language".
Do you know if you can import your indicators into mt4 on android ?
No. Custom indicators, EAs, scripts do not work on mobile versions of the terminal.
Anticipating the question: "Why?
Answer: - The mobile version of the terminal is not intended for using custom indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts.
No. Custom indicators, EAs, scripts do not work on mobile versions of the terminal.
Anticipating the question: "Why?
Answer: - Mobile version of the terminal is not designed to work with custom indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts.
oops! is the wind 10 mobile platform the same thing?
Please help! (MQL4)
I need to get the opening time of the Day on M15 chart taking into account each bar - for the indicator.
I decided to calculate in seconds, taking into account the current bar (0), but I must be mistaken.
D_Shift=(Open_time-pos*15*60-(Open_time-Open_timeTF))/1440*60;