Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 348

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artmedia70:
No, I won't. You'll need more roast turkeys later...
Artem, I thought we were on a first-name basis... So the offer was addressed to the one who hasn't answered yet. :)
 
AlexeyVik:
Artem, I thought we were on a first-name basis... Accordingly, the offer was addressed to someone who hasn't answered yet. :)
Ah... I thought you were already in your Hussar role before the 8th of March... :)
 

Guys!

In the strategy tester, I get all the trend lines horizontal, although the price values for the first and second points are different.

What can it be?

 
net:

Guys!

In the strategy tester, I get all the trend lines horizontal, although the price values for the first and second points are different.

What can it be?

So they are not different, unprint the price values...
 
It's OK. The error was in the code.
 

bros! is there a ready-made class that builds and manages the parameter window, like the one that is called when you run the script? please don't kick me, i'm a newbie! or should i write such a class myself? this is about the image to get preferences window

 
fwiq:

bros! is there a ready-made class that builds and manages the parameter window, like the one that is called when you run the script? please don't kick me, i'm a newbie! or should i write such a class myself? this is about the picture to get 

//--- ENUMS
enum enumYN
  {
   enYes=1, // Да
   enNo=0,  // Нет
  };
//---
extern string  _P_TDA = "-- Calculate Parameters --"; //======================================
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE PRICE=PRICE_WEIGHTED;  // Calculate by
extern string  _P_THR = "-- Threshold Parameters --"; //======================================
input double   Delta_m5       = 1.0;         // Порог срабатывания периода M5
double delta_m5; // Порог срабатывания периода M5
input double   Delta_m15      = 2.5;         // Порог срабатывания периода M15
double delta_m15; // Порог срабатывания периода M15
input double   Delta_m30      = 3.75;        // Порог срабатывания периода M30
double delta_m30; // Порог срабатывания периода M30
input double   Delta_h1       = 5.0;         // Порог срабатывания периода H1
double delta_h1; // Порог срабатывания периода H1
input double   Delta_h4       = 5.0;         // Порог срабатывания периода H4
double delta_h4; // Порог срабатывания периода H4
input double   Delta_d1       = 5.0;         // Порог срабатывания периода D1
double delta_d1; // Порог срабатывания периода D1
input double   Delta_w1       = 5.0;         // Порог срабатывания периода W1
double delta_w1; // Порог срабатывания периода W1
input double   Delta_mn       = 5.0;         // Порог срабатывания периода D1
double delta_mn; // Порог срабатывания периода D1
double delta=5.0; // Порог срабатывания
double gv_delta=5.0;
extern string  _P_ALRT = "-- Messages Parameters --"; //======================================
input enumYN Message=enNo; // Сообщения в журнал
bool message_turn=false;
input enumYN Alerts=enYes; // Оповещать алертом
bool alerts_turn=false;
input enumYN Mail=enNo;    // Оповещать на e-mail
bool mail_turn=false;
input enumYN Push=enNo;    // Оповещать push-сообщением
bool push_turn=false;
//---
And no miracles. (Just an example from the first indicator code - external parameters)
 

Thank you, of course. But I wasn't asking about setting parameters, I was asking about how to call up the parameter box itself. For example, when you press your own button.

 
Dima_S:

Can I ask you a question or does anyone know about it? I've been seeing a lot of digital nicknames lately. And with different numbers. It seems to be a trend.

Does your nickname mean something or is it just an accident?

Dima, it's the number of pikes I've "hooked"... Never mind... it's not that important what nickname.
 
720105831:
Dima, it's the number of pikes I've "hooked")... Actually, never mind... it doesn't matter what nickname you use.
Thank you for the answer, although I did not understand it.
1...341342343344345346347348349350351352353354355...1605
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