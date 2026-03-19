Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 348
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No, I won't. You'll need more roast turkeys later...
Artem, I thought we were on a first-name basis... Accordingly, the offer was addressed to someone who hasn't answered yet. :)
Guys!
In the strategy tester, I get all the trend lines horizontal, although the price values for the first and second points are different.
What can it be?
Guys!
In the strategy tester, I get all the trend lines horizontal, although the price values for the first and second points are different.
What can it be?
bros! is there a ready-made class that builds and manages the parameter window, like the one that is called when you run the script? please don't kick me, i'm a newbie! or should i write such a class myself? this is about the image to get
bros! is there a ready-made class that builds and manages the parameter window, like the one that is called when you run the script? please don't kick me, i'm a newbie! or should i write such a class myself? this is about the picture to get
Thank you, of course. But I wasn't asking about setting parameters, I was asking about how to call up the parameter box itself. For example, when you press your own button.
Can I ask you a question or does anyone know about it? I've been seeing a lot of digital nicknames lately. And with different numbers. It seems to be a trend.
Does your nickname mean something or is it just an accident?
Dima, it's the number of pikes I've "hooked")... Actually, never mind... it doesn't matter what nickname you use.