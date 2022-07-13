remove lines from tester window

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May I know how to remove the red line and gray line from tester chart?

I have set TesterHideIndicators(true) before all the indicator in the EA.

I dont even know what they are. it looks like the High and Low of each candle.



 
Anyone knows how to remove those red and gray lines on the tester chart?
 
Li Hua Liu #:
Anyone knows how to remove those red and gray lines on the tester chart?
I once encountered that. Next run there were no lines.

Try this:
 Open a new char, and save its template.
 Then in Strategy Tester Charts tab › Templates › Load Template.

 
_MAHA_ #:
I once encountered that. Next run there were no lines.

Try this:
 Open a new char, and save its template.
 Then in Strategy Tester Charts tab › Templates › Load Template.

Or open a clean chart and save template using the name "Tester"

 
Keith Watford #:

Or open a clean chart and save template using the name "Tester"

Yes by opening a new chart, I mean a clean one.
 
Keith Watford #:

Or open a clean chart and save template using the name "Tester"

Have tried different templates in the folder: MQL5\Profiles\Templates\ with the EA_name.tpl, Default.tpl, Tester.tpl, none of it works.

Thanks anyway for your feedback.

 
Li Hua Liu #:

Have tried different templates in the folder: MQL5\Profiles\Templates\ with the EA_name.tpl, Default.tpl, Tester.tpl, none of it works.

Thanks anyway for your feedback.

Yes, but have you  opened a clean chart and saved the template using the name "Tester"?

 
Keith Watford #:

Yes, but have you  opened a clean chart and saved the template using the name "Tester"?

"none of it works.

Thanks anyway for your feedback."

This would be the reply of the Nth comment explaing how to fix it. Why talk to someone who wants to be <Deleted> XD 

Leave him/her alone!

 
_MAHA_ #:

"none of it works.

Thanks anyway for your feedback."

This would be the reply of the Nth comment explaing how to fix it. Why talk to someone who wants to be <Deleted> XD 

Leave him/her alone!

????

What are you talking about?

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