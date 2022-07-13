remove lines from tester window
Anyone knows how to remove those red and gray lines on the tester chart?
Li Hua Liu #:I once encountered that. Next run there were no lines.
Anyone knows how to remove those red and gray lines on the tester chart?
Anyone knows how to remove those red and gray lines on the tester chart?
Try this:
Open a new char, and save its template.
Then in Strategy Tester Charts tab › Templates › Load Template.
Keith Watford #:
Yes, but have you opened a clean chart and saved the template using the name "Tester"?
"none of it works.
Thanks anyway for your feedback."
This would be the reply of the Nth comment explaing how to fix it. Why talk to someone who wants to be <Deleted> XD
Leave him/her alone!
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May I know how to remove the red line and gray line from tester chart?
I have set TesterHideIndicators(true) before all the indicator in the EA.
I dont even know what they are. it looks like the High and Low of each candle.