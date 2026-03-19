Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1224
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The question was about something else, but I'll answer .... It was not a purchase, but it was a bonus for buying two EAs. I think it was still essentially a buy.... But it's not worth focusing on. I asked for an indicator for this bonus, I got an indicator and its autorisation code via Skype. Now the question is ,,how to activate it
Thank you for your help. My inattention...
And in general, on other brokers?
Can you tell me if MT5 can trade binary options *** ?
And in general, on other brokers?
I don't think so. I only know of one on MT4. And a few through left-handed software which may not be safe.
Can you tell me where I can trade on an MT5 demo account at the weekend? No matter what.
In the tester.
Tell me what I'm doing wrong.
I get this error. If I set it at 40,000, it works fine. Why is that?
Tell me what I'm doing wrong.
I get this error. If I set it at 40,000, it works fine. Why is that?
Maybe there is no history of 50,000 bars. You can allow to display 100000, but there may only be 5000 on the server.
Maybe there is no history of 50,000 bars. You can allow 100000 to be displayed, but there may only be 5000 on the server.
A clarifying question - does this 100000 apply to all TFs or to the minutes?
Just to clarify, does this 100,000 apply to all TFs or to minutiae?
For all. More precisely, it displays in the chart window the number of bars specified in the setting, and does not depend on the timeframeP.S. I've never changed this value, but I've just checked it and saw that it cannot be set less than 1000.