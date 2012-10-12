Miracles with the tester. - page 5
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I would like to ask - have you figured it out? Because it is unclear how to test the Expert Advisor. And the most annoying thing is that the optimization is done in the cloud, the money is withdrawn, but you cannot use the result.
We did it back then.
Please write to Service Desk. We will deal with your problem.
Greetings!
I have this problem when optimizing in metatester.
I use local (2pc) and dedicated agents (4-8pc, multiple computers with 2 or four cores) for testing, but not claud. Testing starts. Tester makes a few dozen passes and then agents just start hanging (progress stops = current pass completion percentage stops). At first one per allocated machine. Then my local ones hang too in the same way. At the same time CPU load remains (can be seen through process tab of windows task manager). As a result, almost all agents hang like this, and maybe one is doing passes normally.
This appeared literally a day ago. Before, everything was working fine. Not a single hiccup. And now, just before the championship starts. And I was just intensely testing the owl to participate. What bad luck!!! (((
I tried reinstalling the terminal, but it didn't help. The parameters of my machine: Windows 7 x64, Celeron G530 2.4GHz, 4GB RAM. I was told that it could be because of adding agents in use (checkboxes next to Local Agents and Remote Agents) already after starting optimization. But it didn't affect the result either. In Antivirus I enabled everything for the tester. I haven't seen any errors in logs, just no new successful passes record appearing for a very long time.
What can it be? Please help me to solve this problem. What should I do?
Help me sort out my problem. What should I do?
Watch the logs and check the execution time. Maybe someone is hovering.
Renat, thank you for your quick response to problematic situations.
Through trial and error, the cause of this problem is gradually becoming clearer. After a long panic search for the cause of this strange behavior of the tester, I found that:
1) the tester started working without freezes only after I disabled all the AVG Internet Security Business Edition 2012 services, although I first a) enabled everything for the tester in the firewall service rules in this AVG - did not help; b) disabled the firewall service altogether - did not help. Now I test the Expert Advisor with anti-virus turned off completely. Now I am testing the Expert Advisor with the antivirus turned off completely - no problems so far.
2) On some particular currency pairs(eurchf, gbpchf), the tester still regularly hangs in the manner described above, despite the completely disabled antivirus. I tried to run optimization with the same conditions on different machines, but the hovering situation was repeated almost in a mirror image. One by one, the agents hung. As the result, optimization simply stood still and loaded the whole processor to the limit. I would like to add screenshots and fragments from the logs to substantiate my description of the problem.
1. Tester's tab "Agents", which shows a hung agent. On the picture it is poorly noticeable, as can not be seen how constantly changing the progress of other agents, and the agent hanging in place.
2. The Task Manager shows that the hung agent is using the CPU, but the memory consumption is unchanged.
3. Fragment of general optimization execution log, where we can see time difference between last successful pass record and forced stop of testing by the user, because of agents freeze.
Since there are no obvious errors in the log, I concluded that this problem occurs due to bugs in the Expert Advisor's code that appeared in this way on specific currency pairs. Therefore, there is no reason to claim that the tester is not working properly.
Conclusions, requests, recommendations:
1) I would like the Strategy Tester to be able to work with the included anti-virus. However, this is more a question for the developers of a particular antivirus, rather than for you. In that case, it would be great if in such situations (if the agent hangs up due to traffic check or its work by antivirus) a warning would appear in the state of the hanging agent, such as "crash by antivirus" or "check firewall".
2) Given the occurrence of similar situations where an agent hangs up during a pass due to "bad" EA code, it is also useful to warn the user about this in the status bar of that agent. These could be messages like "infinite cycle", "bad execution" or something similar;
3) In addition, an excellent feature of the tester would be handling of such situations (restarting agent, identifying parameters corresponding to a particular generation of the genetic optimization algorithm that caused the hang and generation of new generations, taking into account unacceptable parameters), resuming the optimization process without restarting the entire process first (this saves a lot of time and effort), informing the user about the reasons of hang and suggesting possible ways to eliminate these reasons.
This is probably all. Thank you for your attention and understanding. I hope my comments will be helpful.
Renat, thank you for your quick response to problematic situations.
Through trial and error, the cause of this problem is gradually becoming clearer. After a long panic search for the cause of this strange behavior of the tester, I found that:
1) the tester started working without freezes only after I disabled all the AVG Internet Security Business Edition 2012 services, although I first a) enabled everything for the tester in the firewall service rules in this AVG - did not help; b) disabled the firewall service altogether - did not help. Now I test the Expert Advisor with anti-virus turned off completely. Now I am testing the Expert Advisor with the antivirus turned off completely - no problems so far.
2) On some particular currency pairs(eurchf, gbpchf), the tester still regularly hangs in the manner described above, despite the completely disabled antivirus. I tried to run optimization with the same conditions on different machines, but the hovering situation was repeated almost in a mirror image. One by one, the agents hung. As the result, optimization simply stood still and loaded the whole processor to the limit. I would like to add screenshots and fragments from the logs to substantiate my description of the problem.
1. Tester's tab "Agents", which shows a hung agent. On the picture it is poorly noticeable, as can not be seen how constantly changing the progress of other agents, and the agent hanging in place.
2. The Task Manager shows that the hanged agent is using CPU, but the memory consumption does not change.
Maybe expert is really hovering - you need to look at logs, try single run with hovered input parameters. In some cases, input parameters are such that the entire Expert Advisor logic crashes and it tends to loop.
3. A fragment of a general optimization performance log showing a time difference between the last record of a successful run and a forced stop of testing by the user due to agents hanging.
Since there are no obvious errors in the log, I concluded that this problem occurs due to bugs in the Expert Advisor's code that appeared in this way on specific currency pairs. Therefore, there is no reason to claim that the tester is not working properly.
Time is running out - we have to work fast.
10. Pressing start in tester - button says "STOP"
11. Watching the chart - the result is weak -.
12. Press stop... button falls off, says "START".
20. I change timeframe to the next standard 4...
30 GOTO 10
On the 4th pass, the tester crashes. The system works.
8(!) meta-testers in task manager (1 core-two threads)... unliveable... that eventually kill task manager (!)
MT closes normally, so does the editor... The only way to kill everything else was to use three keys to call the second instance of the task manager...
After tearing down the meta-testers - everything is unlocked...
It's not the antivirus. It either completely blocks or completely allows connections. It's not its fault in your case.
Look at the local logs on the agents that are hovering. Everything is written in these logs.
Maybe the Expert Advisor is really frozen - you need to look at the logs, try to run a single run with frozen input parameters. In some cases, the input parameters are such that the entire logic of the Expert Advisor crashes and it tends to loop.
Look at the local logs of the agents, not the terminal.
I think I have found the problem.
When testing the EA for the Championship on the period "Last Year", the Expert Advisor did not conduct a single trade at all, despite the fact that it is a multicurrency EA running on 10 pairs. After analysing the logs it turned out that the history on which the EA was tested was not complete. You can see it on the fragment of the logs.
After loading the full history for currency pairs from the server MetaQuotes-Demo the Expert Advisor started trading. Immediately I ran the Expert Advisor on the currency pair gbpchf for testing and got acceptable results with no hiccups! Apparently the incomplete story was the cause of all my troubles. I was thinking in a completely different direction.
But when testing the currency pair eurchf, the hiccups continued. After a visual analysis of the chart of this pair, it is clear that in the period of 18.04.2012-02.09.2012 price has been very low. Most likely, during testing some parameters, which were working well at the beginning of the year, completely failed, or even caused freezing of the agent during this "lull" period. We need to choose the periods for optimisation more carefully.
Apologies for my inattention and premature panic. Special thanks for your help in this matter.
EURCHF
In the period 18.04.2012-02.09.2012 the price showed very low activity.
Miracles of the tester or the terminal?
The Expert Advisor got "stuck" at the Championship, it sets buy orders when it exits by a stop. And according to the results of the tester, the Expert Advisor should have made only two trades and was waiting for the signal from the indicators.
Miracles of the tester or the terminal?
The Expert Advisor got "stuck" at the Championship, it sets buy orders when it exits by a stop. And according to the tester results, the Expert Advisor should have made only two trades and was waiting for the signal from the indicators.
It's more of a real execution miracle. In the tester, the Expert Advisor and the trade server (test) are one-to-one. In the tester there is only one Expert Advisor (no disturbing neighbours) and all of the executions are synchronous.
In the real life your Expert Advisor is on the same computer with 4 dozens of other Expert Advisors, which also work like yours. In real life, the trade server is working not only with your EA, but also with thousands of others. In real life, the execution is asynchronous.
Have you run a test of your EA in mode "random execution delay"?