PLO. Application issues - page 17

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Urain:
Can you teach me how to spell like that? :о)

Nah, you're hopeless. It's a bit of an out-of-the-box chu required. And you didn't even laugh at the missing curly bracket in the enclosed ifs. You demanded a shovel. Sorry, I can't do it.

;-)

 
MetaDriver:

Nah, you're hopeless. It's a bit of an out-of-the-box chu required. And you didn't even laugh at the missing curly bracket in the enclosed ifs. You demanded a shovel. Sorry, I can't handle it.

;-)

Yeah I'm not going to be a Jedi. I'm going to go make myself a while(true);
 
Urain:
I can't be a Jedi. I'm going to go make myself a while(true);

You think that'll help? With your karma?


 
MetaDriver:

You think it'll help? With your karma?

Well, you can't kill like a human being because old sins don't let you. :о)
 

How acceptable is it to use the following construct?

class CCC
  {
   public:
      datetime start;                      //Сохраняем время создания объекта класса ССС
      CCC(void) : start(TimeCurrent()) {};  //Функция TimeCurrent()  указана без символа "точка с запятой"
     ~CCC(void)                      {}; 
  }

I'm confused by the fact that when I set the"TimeCurrent();" function call operator as the initializing value for the start member (where "semicolon" is the ending), the compiler frowns. When I remove the semicolon character, the compiler skips it. But any function call operator, by definition, must end with a semicolon.

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Yedelkin:

But any function call statement, by definition from the Reference Manual, must end with a semicolon.

The semicolon means that the operator is terminated (whether with a function call or not). And function call, if included in an expression, is used as any R-value, i.e. imagine that there is a temporary variable with the value returned by the function.
 

There is no such operator: function call.

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Операторы / Оператор-выражение
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Операторы / Оператор-выражение
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Операторы / Оператор-выражение - Документация по MQL5
 
marketeer:
The semicolon indicates the end of the statement (whether with a function call or not). And the function call, if included in an expression, is used as any R-value, i.e. imagine there is a temporary variable with a value returned by the function.
So you're saying that using the above construction is acceptable for OOP purposes?
 
kazakov.v:

There is no such operator: function call.

Why don't you start by reading the documentation of the language you are going to work with and see the definitions used for the purposes of that programming language?

Respectfully.

 
Yedelkin:
So you're saying that using the above design is acceptable?
It doesn't seem to compile.
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