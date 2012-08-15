PLO. Application issues - page 17
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Can you teach me how to spell like that? :о)
Nah, you're hopeless. It's a bit of an out-of-the-box chu required. And you didn't even laugh at the missing curly bracket in the enclosed ifs. You demanded a shovel. Sorry, I can't do it.
;-)
Nah, you're hopeless. It's a bit of an out-of-the-box chu required. And you didn't even laugh at the missing curly bracket in the enclosed ifs. You demanded a shovel. Sorry, I can't handle it.
;-)
I can't be a Jedi. I'm going to go make myself a while(true);
You think that'll help? With your karma?
You think it'll help? With your karma?
How acceptable is it to use the following construct?
I'm confused by the fact that when I set the"TimeCurrent();" function call operator as the initializing value for the start member (where "semicolon" is the ending), the compiler frowns. When I remove the semicolon character, the compiler skips it. But any function call operator, by definition, must end with a semicolon.
But any function call statement, by definition from the Reference Manual, must end with a semicolon.
There is no such operator: function call.
The semicolon indicates the end of the statement (whether with a function call or not). And the function call, if included in an expression, is used as any R-value, i.e. imagine there is a temporary variable with a value returned by the function.
There is no such operator: function call.
Why don't you start by reading the documentation of the language you are going to work with and see the definitions used for the purposes of that programming language?
Respectfully.
So you're saying that using the above design is acceptable?