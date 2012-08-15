PLO. Application issues - page 11
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How good it is to be able to read... :)
Also not bad approach, though as I understood both these approaches are designed for sending/reading only one parameter (albeit of different types).
But how to solve the problem, when you have a lot of parameters and you can't put all of them in a base class?
As far as I understand, you have to enter an index of the parameter you're passing (you can also create an array in a class with parameters stored by index)?
I don't understand it either...
In my example there is an index, only it is not numeric in an explicit form, but an enum....
Forget it, it's not worth it.
Interesting:
In general, following a discussion on the problemhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3566/page6#comment_58280 sent an application to the SR.
1. I don't know, I don't know.
I don't think the developers will take certain steps, sacrificing functionality for the sake of security (and rightly so on the one hand).
Reporting back.The application was like this:
Suggestion:
1. Clarify the "Polymorphism" section in the "Polymorphism" handbook in terms of specifying how to correctly fill array shapes[10] with instances of classes derived from CShape (give an example).
2. check if the string is written correctly:
3. Explain whether or not to put curly brackets immediately after the name of the class being declared when declaring classes:
class CShape{};
class CCircle{} :public CShape
class CSquare{} :public CShape
Response:
An extended description will be added to Help, here is an extract from it:
We assume that our program uses objects of different types (CCircle and CSquare) but inherited from one base type CShape. Polymorphism allows us to create an array of objects of base type CShape, but when we declare this array, the objects themselves are still unknown and their type is undefined.
The decision of which type of object will be contained in each element of the array will be made during the execution of the program. This implies dynamic object creation for the corresponding classes and, therefore, the need to use object pointers instead of the objects themselves.
To create objects dynamically, the new operator is used; each such object must be independently and explicitly deleted by the delete operator. Therefore, we will declare an array of pointers of CShape type and create an object of the required type for each of its elements(new_class_name), as it is shown in the sample script:
Note that when deleting an object with the delete operator, you should check the type of its pointer. You can delete only objects with pointer POINTER_DYNAMIC, you will get an error for pointers of another type.
Thanks for the post, we have corrected №2 and №3. Will be in new versions of help
Question. The standard library uses the following lines
The Reference Manual says: " const specifier is not applicable to members of structures and classes". What does using const in a class method above mean, and what are the rules for using it in such cases?
Yedelkin:
...............
What does the above use of const in a class method mean, and what are the rules for using it in such cases?
Question. The standard library uses the following lines
The Reference Manual says: " const specifier is not applicable to members of structures and classes". What does using const in a class method above mean, and what are the rules for using it in such cases?
A structure/class member is one thing, but a method is another.
A method described as const means that it does not change the state/members of its class. That is, after calling such a method, the internal state of the class remains unchanged. It is used to additionally tell the compiler to check for attempts to change class members.
A structure/class member is one thing and a method is another.
A method described as const means that it does not change the state/members of its class. That is, the internal state of the class remains unchanged after this method is called. It is used to additionally tell the compiler to check for attempts to change class members.
Wow. Thank you! And I racked my brains.
By the way, a logical question while we're on the subject -- there is no manual and it's not expected?
How could it be used? Because the threads don't interact with each other,
If the data could be freely transferred between threads, then, yes, there would be a need for such an instruction.
Good afternoon.
Such a question.
On the code above
What did I do wrong or is it generally unattainable in MT5?
I want (as I think is obvious) - to get overridden names in filename variables...