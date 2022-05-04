Optimization on a dual-processor computer - page 3
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Friends, I just had a question about whether or not MT5 recognizes a dual processor mother, that's all. I want to get a HUANANZHI X99-T8D motherboard with 512G NVMe SSD Dual Xeon processor E5 2678 V3 with 64GB 8*8GB 1866 REG ECC memory cooling processor on ali for this purpose. The 10 winda will recognize the presence of 2 processors easily. The question was specifically about MT5. Well I figured it would chew it up. Two 2.5 GHz processors and 48 threads will do what I want. I hope our Chinese comrades won't let me down with quality)
Four memory channels may not be enough for that many cores.
Now I optimize on my laptop kore ai7 2.2 ghz 8 threads. For example optimisation does for a certain period of 30 hours, and when I connect my son's computers through the Internet, he has a difference of 5 3600 on 12 threads, the time is reduced to 3 hours))))
Reduced to 1-1.5 hours :))
The 4 memory channels may not be enough for so many cores.
That's why I asked if anyone has encountered it. Or don't bother bother getting a normal computer with one core but which one! )))) AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, 64 RAM. The system will cost 100 dollars, but it's OK, but it will be a good computer).
That's why I asked if anyone has dealt with it. Or don't bother, get a normal computer with one CPU, but what!!! )))) AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, RAM 64. It will cost about 100, but it's OK, it'll be a good computer).
Yes, it is better, similar in performance to processor (compared to two from alike). Due to smaller number of threads, less memory requirements for optimization (both volume and speed, less competition between threads).
This is what you would expect from a configuration, it is the comparison with others that is important:
This is what you can expect from the configuration, it is the comparison with others that is important:
No question, it's the price and the cost of the server mother..... that's stopping it 120 francs just the CPU.... I'm talking about 3970
No bazaar, what stops is the price and the cost of the server mother..... 120 rubles just the CPU.... I'm talking about 3970
This is a powerful option)
Built myself a computer for 2011-3 ... e2673 v3 12 cores 24 threads 64gb ddr3 ... I had to buy it at the peak of prices because I had no computer, but I needed one... и... got a motherboard that didn't turn on very often. Post FF code. A common problem with Chinese motherboards. When it got colder, the board started to start, but waiting for a catch is not happy. Today a "spare" mother arrived.
PS on avito at the time a 2xE2696v2+mother+fans+64gb memory kit was on sale for 30kb. Should have taken it :)
Built myself a computer for 2011-3 ... e2673 v3 12 cores 24 threads 64gb ddr3 ... I had to buy it at the peak of prices because I had no computer, but I needed one... и... got a motherboard that didn't turn on very often. Post FF code. A common problem with Chinese motherboards. When it got colder, the board started to start, but waiting for a catch is not happy. Today a "spare" mother arrived.
PS on avito at the time a 2xE2696v2+mother+fans+64gb memory kit was on sale for 30kb. Should have taken it :)
This2673 v3 is better in performance and tests