Artificial Intelligence 2020 - is there progress? - page 22
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Doesn't dismiss the point - he's looking for trouble with his own money
You are wrong, he is looking for trouble with investors' money.
You are wrong, he is looking for trouble with investors' money.
No, I'm not wrong - you also have to understand that he is a shareholder himself, also spends his time on it (an idea man) - like no one else fits the role. )))
PS^ Just thought^ that looking for trouble for himself with investors money is ok????
Actually, yes. There are a lot of people who don't know where to spend their money. You have to help them.
But it has nothing to do with intelligence, artificial or natural.
In fact, artificial intelligence has long been invented and widely used.
You watch TV and read the internet, it tells you how to do things and you all obey it.
Your intelligence has become artificial.)
In fact, artificial intelligence has long been invented and widely used.
You watch TV and read the internet, it tells you how to do things and you all obey it.
Your intelligence has become artificial.)
Like take out a loan and go to Turkey...
These are dumbbells for the brain, the more cubes the heavier.
It's all different. Usually scientists aren't really about the money. Look, does it look like that?
Do you think he came home from work at night and wrote these videos? Or what do you mean?
No, I'm not wrong - you also have to understand that he is a shareholder himself, also spend his time on it (an idea man) - like no one else fits the role. )))
PS^ Just a thought^ What's normal about looking for trouble for yourself with investors money????
He just works as a public relations manager))
PS^ Just thought^ that it's OK to look for trouble for yourself on investors' money????
Not much of an incorrect approach to the problem....
For example:
The plumber...? Is he looking for trouble for investors' money?
No, he is doing a job he understands and gets paid for it...
Investor...? He does not understand how to work in this specific field, but he KNOWS that he can make a profit here...
The trader knows how to make money in this area, not only for himself, but also for the Investor... given his ( the Investor's ) capital allocated to this sector...