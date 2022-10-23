Artificial Intelligence 2020 - is there progress? - page 16

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I smell sarcasm, I'm going to tear you all apart here :-)))))))
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Vitaliy Maznev:

I'm thinking in other directions, Alexander. It's sad to see people outnumbered by hoovers...

I'm very stupid to you!? Judge not and be not judged.

 
Inellect and AI are invented concepts with almost nothing to do with the reality they describe. The term they are similar. Similarity is when the correlation seems to be there, but it really isn't. It's the same here. There is no correlation between the description of intelligence and brain work, just as there is no correlation between the description of AI and brain work.
 
Alexsandr San:

I'm very stupid to you!? Judge not and be not judged

Don't take it personally. I meant it in a general way, not in reference to you. This is the second time you have taken neutral language as a personal insult.

 
Alexsandr San:

I'm very stupid to you!? Don't judge and you won't be judged.

Damn, I'm drunk, too))))) That's a good one.) Feelings are okay, and the deeper they are, the better the world is))))

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Vitaliy Maznev:

Don't take it personally. I was expressing myself in a general sense as a matter of principle, not in reference to you. That's the second time you've taken neutral language as a personal insult.

Thanks ! for the clarification - I really thought you were being negative towards me, Sorry !!!

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Shit, I'm drunk too))))) That's a good one.) Feels good, and the deeper it gets, the better the world is))))

There's a bunch of booharians here. But no one has ever asked me. That's what's so alarming.... if anything!!!!!
 
Alexsandr San:

Thanks ! for the clarification - I really thought you were being negative towards me, Sorry !!!

No such thing happened. I'm fine with you, I read your predictions and comments in general. It's just that in this sense we are really looking in different directions. So, next time you think I'm coming on to you, ask the hoover if he's the one who gave you the idea. :)

 

I'll distract you a little from the controversy:) In previous comments somewhere in this thread there was a talk about "Boltzmann's brain"... I read a bit and came across this suggestion:"According to the infinite monkey theorem, an abstract monkey that hits the typewriter keys indefinitely will end up typing a given text at some point / © Wikipedia/New York Zoological Society".

I'm really interested in this, so I just sketched out a script for randomly typing nth number of lines with nth number of characters... The result hints that this is a very, very implausible assumption:) Who thinks about it?

Files:
Writer.mq4  6 kb
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Vitaliy Maznev:

Nothing like that has ever happened. I'm fine with you, I read your predictions and comments in general. It's just that in this sense we are really looking in different directions. So, if next time you think I'm pushing you around, ask the hoover if he planted the idea in your head. :)

Thank you, ..... It's nice to talk to normal people.

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