Artificial Intelligence 2020 - is there progress? - page 25
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It wasn't about perching on those who came.
On the contrary. They came, and dipped those who were.
About those who haven't been.
The opposite is true. They came and paid off those who were.
About those who haven't been.
No matter how you turn it, it's the same))))
Artificial Intelligence Post2020. Mikhail Burtsev
Artificial Intelligence Post2020. Mikhail Burtsev
a good article on the subject:
Artificial Intelligence, Neural Networks and Machine Learning in Marketing: What's the Difference
Video recorded. Processing in progress. Just wait.
a good article on the subject:
Artificial Intelligence, Neural Networks and Machine Learning in Marketing: What's the Difference
I apologise at once for the sound quality. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn't get the noise down.
And yes this is solely my opinion with which you may disagree and I am happy to hear your arguments.