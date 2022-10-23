Artificial Intelligence 2020 - is there progress? - page 25

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

It wasn't about perching on those who came.

On the contrary. They came, and they perked up those who were.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
On the contrary. They came, and dipped those who were.

About those who haven't been.

 
Artyom Trishkin:
The opposite is true. They came and paid off those who were.
Dmitry Fedoseev:

About those who haven't been.

No matter how you turn it, it's the same))))

[Deleted]  

Artificial Intelligence Post2020. Mikhail Burtsev


 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Artificial Intelligence Post2020. Mikhail Burtsev


That's it, you're pissing me off. This is such bullshit. I'm gonna take my camera and record a video by tonight. I'll post it.
 

a good article on the subject:

Artificial Intelligence, Neural Networks and Machine Learning in Marketing: What's the Difference

Искусственный интеллект, нейронные сети и машинное обучение | Блог Mail.Ru Cloud Solutions
Искусственный интеллект, нейронные сети и машинное обучение | Блог Mail.Ru Cloud Solutions
  • 2019.02.22
  • Станислав Макаров
  • mcs.mail.ru
Искусственный интеллект (ИИ) сейчас на волне хайпа и, в отличие от блокчейна, падения интереса к теме пока не наблюдается. Это значит, что нас продолжат бомбардировать удивительными сообщениями из мира ИИ – то вселять надежду на скорое всеобщее благоденствие, то пугать апокалипсисом восстания машин в духе Терминатора. Чем отличается нейросеть...
 
The video has been recorded. Processing in progress. Stand by.
[Deleted]  
Mihail Marchukajtes:
Video recorded. Processing in progress. Just wait.
There you go, that's another thing! It's not very informative to just babble on


Igor Makanu:

a good article on the subject:

Artificial Intelligence, Neural Networks and Machine Learning in Marketing: What's the Difference

 

I apologise at once for the sound quality. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn't get the noise down.

And yes this is solely my opinion with which you may disagree and I am happy to hear your arguments.


[Deleted]  
Mikhail, well done! Both emotionally happy to hear and see, and essentially agree! Bravo!
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