Artificial Intelligence 2020 - is there progress? - page 10
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When it comes to how brainstorming is done, there are usually experts who are on the subject. And if a genius works, I think he just sees it in his mind. Is it possible for an untrained person to accidentally hit the target, probably yes. But how long will it take? Still need an idea of what to look for and where to look.
From our long conversation, I don't quite understand, are we looking for something or just exchanging opinions?
From our long conversation, I don't quite understand, are we looking for something or just exchanging opinions?
Does one interfere with the other? It often happens that even in seemingly utterly pointless dialogues, one can stumble upon certain discoveries. Again, it depends on the carrier modes of perception. Someone may be in leisure mode all the time and perceive any data as an option to have a laugh or to emphasise their importance.
This is the delusion of the senses, with useless ends joining in, moving to AD on a useless road.
Very impressed with this article on the hubshttps://habr.com/ru/company/smileexpo/blog/409051/ from 2017. It's been 3 years and what's the progress? Where is the conversational AI? Why hasn't it been seen and heard yet? Such technology could hardly be classified or hidden. Have they not moved on?
When I looked through the article, it was as if I was reading my own thoughts narrated by someone else. Except that there is not a shred of philosophy in it, but the level of understanding of everything else is off the charts. That's why I wonder why there's nothing complete... Don't you have enough philosophy?))
Peter,
If your English is good, I recommend Alex Friedman's thematic youtube channel.
In a nutshell, the term AI has been taken apart by marketers, there are mobile phone cameras with AI, facial recognition systems are also AI, MFPs with artificial intelligence detect the type of document being scanned (order, memo, invoice, etc., etc.). Here is another impressive example of the use of narrow AI from Google https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5VN56jQMWM&feature=youtu.be&t=59. Sberbank recently had a similar phone alert service for special offers.
Narrow AI has not surprised anyone for a long time. There is no breakthrough in broad artificial intelligence or General AI and it is not expected.
Why not? Here's a clever enough monkey arguing with a mentor.
"Intelligence" is just a word. Artificial cannot be intelligence for real. It is working with a knowledge base. Techniques for gathering "knowledge", extracting data from the database and summarising it. This is actually what is called artificial intelligence. This is where the work is going - how to prepare the "knowledge" base, how to quickly "extract" knowledge from it, how to generalise it. In general, there is little of interest, but the military is not childishly interested.
An amoeba without neurons, because it itself is like a neuron, it combines the function of a neuron with its physical body. There is also photosynthesis, and by some force, plants reach out and turn towards the light and round obstacles - no worse than an amoeba.
There is also photosynthesis, and by some force the plants reach out and turn towards the light, round obstacles - no worse than an amoeba.
Oooh, that's right. There are laws in the world that are intelligence. Not human point intelligence, but global intelligence. It is hardly possible to repeat such a thing. If parts of the process are more or less clear: chemical reactions, physical laws (which we also accept with reservations), then the understanding of the driving force of the world is a disaster.