Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 6
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The proposed solution hasn't hit anything else yet. That's why I couldn't suggest it better.
If you put the solution in front of the SB now, it becomes synchronized.
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
Can I give you a little example? When I connect classes - yours and SB:
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
Getting into the theme)
Taken from here
Getting into the theme)
Taken from here
I just swapped the lines...
Can I give you a little example? When I connect classes - yours and SB:
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
I'll get into the subject.)
Yes, I forgot about that nuance. True, this restriction does not exist there anymore...
If you rearrange the inludes, then, of course, will not swear. But the effect will be null - SB will not be synchronized.
Unfortunately, I do not see a nice solution. So far
// Это сделает СБ синхронизированным и не потребует каких-либо изменений в экспертах.
#ifdef OrderSend
#undef OrderSend
#define CTrade CTradeBase
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#undef CTrade
class CTrade : public CTradeBase
{
virtual bool OrderSend(const MqlTradeRequest &request,MqlTradeResult &result)
{
bool res;
string action="";
string fmt ="";
//--- action
if(m_async_mode)
res=::OrderSendAsync(request,result);
else
res=ORDERSEND::OrderSendSync(request,result); // единственное отличие от стандарта
//--- check
if(res)
{
if(m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS)
PrintFormat(__FUNCTION__+": %s [%s]",FormatRequest(action,request),FormatRequestResult(fmt,request,result));
}
else
{
if(m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO)
PrintFormat(__FUNCTION__+": %s [%s]",FormatRequest(action,request),FormatRequestResult(fmt,request,result));
}
//--- return the result
return(res);
}
};
// Эта строчка позволяет сделать все OrderSend корректными.
#define OrderSend ORDERSEND::OrderSendSync
#else
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#endif
My bad, overconfidently stated, didn't check.
Yes, I forgot about that nuance. True, this restriction does not exist there anymore...
If you rearrange the inludes, then, of course, will not swear. But the effect will be null - SB will not be synchronized.
Unfortunately, I do not see a nice solution. For now you can see the following way
// Это сделает СБ синхронизированным и не потребует каких-либо изменений в экспертах.
...
Well, that is, to connect your class, and Trade\Trade.mqh will pull up.
What if it is required to inherit from Trade\Trade.mqh ? How?
Well, that is, to connect your class, and Trade\Trade.mqh will be pulled up.
Inheritance will work as before. But you'd better clarify your question.
That is, make CTrade a base class in the first line of your code:
How should it be in this case? Instead of #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> insert the suggested code?
Inherit this code from CTrade.
I.e., make CTrade a base class in the first line of your code:
Accordingly, you should not connect Trade\Trade.mqh to your program any more, but rather an inluder, for example #include <aTradeSync.mqh> which contains your class and #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> written there in the very beginning.
I wouldn't do it that way, because it would require changing previously written experts. And pure OrderSend will not be synchronized, only SB-OrderSend. Not everyone uses SB-only. Some people even use pure MQL5.
Therefore, the below solution seems to be optimal for the time being. All EAs will work without changes.
#include <TradeSync.mqh> // Если подключен OrderSendSync.mqh - СБ станет синхронизированной, иначе - стандартной.
I wouldn't do it this way, because it would require changing previously written experts. And pure OrderSend will not be synchronized, but only SB-OrderSend. Not everyone uses SB-only. Some people even use pure MQL5.
Therefore, the below solution seems to be optimal for the time being. All EAs will work without changes.
#include <TradeSync.mqh> // Если подключен OrderSendSync.mqh - СБ станет синхронизированной, иначе - стандартной.