Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 874
How do we know if they fit? Do you work with NS (neural networks)?
And if not, what do you do? And that would be closer to the topic of MO).
I in the process of preparation, so to speak, I want to target normalize and give them an estimate - very bad - complete crap, average - ok, very good - as garbage (for rarity).
So what do you do? What is your field?
In which state should I look for them and check if they fit? I don't have the knowledge - stupid, so I'm asking the smart ones.
http://www.flong.com/texts/code/shapers_exp/
You need a Logistic Sigmoid (at the very bottom of the page)
substitute your data normalized from 0 to 1 into the function.
I am fantasizing - the night before last I invented a method for selecting (evaluating) predictors (for me it is the calculation of filters), and I want to try it out.
In addition to natural indicators, I want to use some evaluation coefficients - what will be better - do not know yet. May be nothing and I am delirious, but I will check...
Thanks - I'll look into it!
What do you do with it?
I don't know, you could file an NS
need to do for the ticks yet
I see...
Well, what was the original purpose / idea?
Well, the sifting of the flows that Alesandre wrote about
to achieve a Poisson distribution of returns or something
Actually, that's a load of crap.
To understand it, all you have to do is ask the question "Why?" and try to give a reasonable answer to it.