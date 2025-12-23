Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 764
To the tests.... Get into the fray.... there you will see....
no, i survive in the market just by reducing any risks (the main goal is not to lose)
i don't think it's a good idea to trade without proper tests
I do not have an option to run without normal tests.
Checking on a small real is the most reliable test, both the strategy and the Expert Advisor that executes it. Trust me, there will be more questions. Stupid execution of orders...
I ate my dog on order execution, it's OK.
I already put everything in the tester
It is crawling, but it is testing very slowly
But I visually tracked the influence of several spikes in the dataset, that negatively affected the trades during 1000 bars.
And there are a lot of variants to change the system, if I had enough time
This is too big a drawdown, both in time and in value... IMHO... start working with it after a good drawdown...
I also find it interesting to place it on a counter-trend.
This is what is called the Forex GI...PA!!!!
It's like you went to get it on purpose. Market makers FUCKS!!!
I wish I'd get my money back now, but I don't... They should have eaten my stops. Faggots!!!!
You have to do it without the stops. All in vain.
The pound is very bouncy. The British know how to make money.
Unfortunately for ordinary traders, they see where most of the stops are, so they earn on it.
The British can do a lot of things, and a lot of things they can't do themselves.
For example, the famous soros, which allegedly lowered the pound. The pound was not lowered by Soros, Soros was chosen as a scapegoat. At that time, the Bank of England needed an intervention, but they could not do it directly - it's the British! and so undermine their credibility, so the intervention was carried out, but it was written off on the soros. The pound is like that.