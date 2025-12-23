Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 49
So how do you look for proximity through spectral components?
You can't.
Strictly speaking, spectral analysis is VERY inapplicable to financial time series. You see, VERY much. Because it requires stationary data, which financial time series are not.
There are examples of some particular successful (as it seems) solutions. There was Vadim Junko on the site, and he seemed to have managed to do something like that.
Review from here.
More and more data scientists prefer R
The results of their third annual Quantitative Business Professionals survey have been published.
Do you prefer to use: SAS, R, or Python?
Open source tools dominate overall. SAS (paid) succeeded with professionals with more than 16 years of experience, while those with less than 5 years of experience preferred R. R was also the dominant choice of analytics professionals with a Ph.
More charts are given for the two uses:
SAR.
Data from the revolutionanalytics website. It is owned by Microsoft, which not only supports the free part of the R system, but also develops paid tools.
No.
=================================
The question is still relevant....
Here's even this no-nonsense kid talking, watch from minute 10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUdWTnyeBxo&list=PLDCR37g8W9nFO5bPnL91WF28V5L9F-lJL&index=3
You do not understand the meaning of the term "stationarity".
Good luck.
1)ANY function can be decomposed into a series of Fourier harmonics, you see.....
The question was one: is it possible to measure the similarities between the functions through amplitude, phase and frequency, if so how is this done?
THAT'S IT!!! I am not interested in anything else ...
All the rest written about Fourier is a consequence of CC's answer and has nothing to do with my question