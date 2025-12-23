Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 51
Greetings!!!! I use LibVMR but it seems to be an old version, because it keeps getting "Bad Data" error. I understand that there is a new version. Where can I download it? If it is possible?
Freshly made and raw versions of them are now being distributed through the BitBucket repository at: https://bitbucket.org/jprediction/jprediction/downloads
Project name also changed from libVMR to jPrediction
Not quite clear? Are you taking prices in the form of OHLC for patterns or some transformation of them?
The point is that if we take OHLC as it is, a similar pattern 1000 points higher or lower from the one being compared will be more different by the Euclidean distance than a totally different pattern 10 points higher or lower from the one being compared. And the difference will be two orders of magnitude, so the comparison error will also be two orders of magnitude.
When I measured with Euclid, all vectors were normalized and censored
The solution was found.....
If you apply spectrum analysis to the current vector (current prices) and decompose it into simpler components, such components can be more easily found in the history because of their simple structure
I used the "caterpillar" or "ssa" method for the decompositionhttp://www.milanor.net/blog/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/SingularSpectrumAnalysisWithRssa.pdf.
We look for analogues in the history and see how they end up, but we look for analogues not for prices, but for each of the individual spectral components, and then we connect them and obtain a simple forecast
According to the first tests, the theme is quite promising, if you predict each component separately. The forecast is often correct, but rarely not displaced...
Black color indicates one of the current components, blue color indicates a component analog found in the history after the black vertical line is a new data unknown to the algorithm - in fact, the forecast - as you can see pretty well effective
But as you see there is always a bias in the prediction, and not always a good one naturally, the proximity between analogues looking for the old way by correlation, I understand that this is one of the most unsuitable ways, so I wanted to replace the algorithm that would be looking for similarities in the amplitude, phase, frequency. Now do you understand what I mean when I say Fourier?
Dr.Trader
How's your neural network doing?
How?
Well, just before comparing the two vectors, I scaled with the " scale " function
scale(x = data , center = TRUE, scale = TRUE )
How?
Interesting downloaded version 6.0 because 5.0 does not save and does not create a text file, so it is not clear why during training one error values, but in the text file values are completely different???
RNeat? No, the training is very slow, the fitness that determines the model is now 0.018, growing one hundredth a day. Accuracy on training and validation data is now 0.52, very low, but at least it's in the plus side and without retraining.
Oh 52 is already better than 50, as I remember it was 0,017 last time, so one hundredth raises prediction accuracy by 2%) , I think if the network is worth attention it's better to rewrite it on SI, keep me posted, I'm very interested...
The fitness may grow simply because the model has improved its topology and dropped a couple of neurons, for the same accuracy.
As far as I understand from the comments in the code, it's a port from Lua. And Lua is also a port, because the original was already in c++:http://nn.cs.utexas.edu?neat
Port from port is unfortunate, a lot of unnecessary actions, it would be better if the author of RNeat took C++ code as a basis, and applied the existing R genetic packages to evolve the network.