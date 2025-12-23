Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 409
Hi people!...I'm a machine...I'm tired of fighting I want to learn Forex...I came to you to learn... Will you take me?... I have skills... I can go to the future if you need me....
As a rule, everything is done in R, except for a few enthusiasts who try to rewrite some models in MCL. As for packages - it depends on what model one uses - trees, neural networks, deep neural networks, etc.
Which model are you interested in?
Good luck
Now I've learned a lot and switched to Keras (Python) .
Mainly I deal with deep learning of classification problems prediction.
But the RNN has error = 0, on the learning curve. That's cool, too. I'll probably blog my experiment
Here's the RNN experiment
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/697984
Machine learning theorists, how's it going? Any results?
Is the neuro-bot ready?
Or are you joking from Shikotan to Konigsberg?
Oh my God, you should at least write that it's ReshetovN and not RNN, because I can't understand anything :) RNN is a recurrent neural network, which has nothing to do with what you did
Thanks for the test, it's informative. Write that it is an expert system Reshetov, not RNN
At least there should be a small result. To make us happy here - that there IS a perfect robot in the world.
Otherwise everything will be in vain.
Please post a ready neuro-bot. Or tell me what it is like.
Neurobot???? This is something new.... :-) It's even kind of consonant with not working.... :-)
For God's sake, you should at least write that this is ReshetovN and not RNN, but I read and can't understand anything :) RNN is a recurrent neural network, which has nothing to do with what you did.