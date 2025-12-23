Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 372
http://sci.alnam.ru/book_dsp.php
but there is no picture on page 126
And save the example as a picture and upload it here
It?
the book is the one.
pp. 126
Example 5.4.
Yes, did not understand at once ..., here
Yeah, I didn't get it right away..., here you go
now okay ;)
There can be no dependence where there is no correlation. Correlation can be linear or nonlinear, but it will be if there is dependence.
There may be a correlation when there is no correlation - a false correlation.
I have not deleted a single post in this thread.
Bendat J., Pearsol A.
Applied Random Data Analysis: Translated from English: World, 1989.
On p. 126
EXAMPLE 5.4. UNCORRELATED DEPENDENT RANDOM VARIABLES.
"This article discusses in detail the problem of neural network retraining, identifies the reasons for its occurrence, and proposes a way to solve this problem.
1. Why a neural network is overtrained?What is the reason for neural network retraining? Actually, there could be several reasons:
Dmitry, I'm sorry, but I suspect you are either trying to troll me, or fooling around, or just stupid, with all due respect... Can not you see on a trivial example that two traits both have zero correlation with the target, BUT both are significant, neither can be dropped, linear dependence is zero, not linear 100%, that is, the correlation can be zero and the dataset is completely predictable, which your statement:
completely refutes.
Of course I'm being silly!
I have clearly written in this thread: "I will be honest and frank - I have put my diagnosis of NS a couple of years ago and abandoned this method.So how exactly for the NS - it is difficult for me to say. May be there is something in NS, which allows you to shove everything at hand without pre-selection.For all methods DM approach I have laid out."(с)
If I've written several times that I do not understand the NS and do not know how things work there, and something appears that starts yelling and screaming and citing examples from the NS - what complaints to me?
I wrote clearly and frankly:
1. dimensionality will decrease.
2. about the accuracy of the model - I DON'T KNOW!
But still there will be someone who will start stupid....
Correlation of variables does not mean the possibility of prediction. Pairs can be correlated. It means that they are correlated but it is impossible to forecast one of them via the other because they change simultaneously and not anticipating. This is if we talk about correlation!!!!
Don't be stupid.
If you really want to fool around, google, e.g., steam trading.
Lie again, there is no non-linear correlation correlation is a STRICTLY defined mathematical structure, like addition or cosine, study at least wikipedia before talking nonsense.
Let's go through it like school, from the basics. What is "nonlinear correlation" and how it is calculated:
http://metr-ekon.ru/index.php?request=full&id=412