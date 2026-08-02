Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3485
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Look at the MAE, then the graph, then the MAE, then the graph, then the MAE, then the graph, then the MAE...... then the graph.... several more iterations of shifting the focus of attention from the MAE to the graph and back again.
The error is smaller than yours. How you manage to profit from it is a mystery.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/12772
I think he just learnt how to run NS yesterday :)
Answered your questions. #416.
I understand a little bit about it as I myself have been puzzling over a similar task for a long time
So cool, you come up with an idea, implement signals (sell only), without any optimisations, throw them into the tester.
Wow, that's not a bad idea, look at the trades... everything is as it should be.
And then I decided to look at the market where the signals were tested.
And my left eye started twitching )
The margin of error is smaller than yours. How you manage to profit from it is a mystery.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/12772
I didn't really look at the graph. I'm looking at it now.
I think he just learnt how to run NS yesterday :)
I went back many pages where the argument was,
I don't understand how AI can work on the market, because where AI succeeds it is a narrow circle, physiological as a rule, where there are reference points and boundaries,
pixels in/n/l/p, if you look at appearance, but what can you do with a market that has no physiological boundaries?
only in theory such developments
My understanding of MO is that you set a large series of data and they have to come to a set point, the set point is an identification, what is your MO identifying now?
like the smartest one here, in waves? (read the comments in the reviews, spinner lover)