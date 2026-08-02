Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1739
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No, of course not.
Well then go for it!!!
Truth I do not quite understand why it works, I tried similar, took the target and mixed it in the cluster, but nothing good came out of it
What the hell, you should either understand the algorithms, or just leave everything in python. I'd like to use an mt5 tester for further manipulation
another example, train and test for the year
i don't understand what you are doing.)What are you combining on what TF?
So do I.
show me the price chart
and the path below will be a cluster histogram
as an indicator
Or paint the chart itself with the colors of the clusters, it would be even better
The pictures are great, but I don't understand what you're doing.)What are you merging there on what TF
a couple of different increments, then glue the returns on each predicted cluster like you did when gluing
put ina couple of different increments, then glue returns on each predicted cluster, like you did when gluing
I'll try it now.
What's a n ?
I've split it 10 ways...
But this isn't a prediction, it's just a statement of fact.
Let me try.
What's a pl?
I broke it down into ten...
But understand, it's not a prediction, it's just kind of a statement of fact.
test keys.
and I'm asleep.
This is bullshit, maybe I did something stupid in the code.
This is bullshit, maybe I did something stupid in the code.
Make three clusters. Where the hell did you break the cloud into 10 parts, there will be the helland think about why 3 is necessary, in the context of increments... gone
Make three clusters. Where the hell did you break the cloud into 10 parts, there will be the helland think about why 3 is necessary, in the context of increments... gone
Here's 5, test the top one.
I will make 3 now
Here are 5, test tops
I'll do three.
and color the clusters on the graph later, if you can... it's hard in python
to see the length of the clusters, how they alternate, etc.