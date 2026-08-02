Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3453
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Using the long-standing proven mt-R library. Globally, this makes it possible to use MQL/R/Python together both in combat and testing, with a small change. When testing quotes and commands through MQL and when working through Python.
Why python and not mt5R ?
I'll just leave it here
inside MQL (not outside through an unknown interface I'm right inside)- TWO languages at once :-)
Matryoshka doll - Tcl & Python
As I understand it, the difference is that you can run the code from MQL for execution in R.
Not only that. You get the ability to send information from MQL to R and Python, perform processing/calculations there, and get the result back. This structure allows you to use in one terminal experts with different versions of Python and different environments. This cannot be realised with the standard specification of Python version in the editor.
Again, everyone has his own experience and everyone can do it in the way that is easiest for him,
Why python and not mt5R ?
I don't get it here
Kinzel/mt5R: Easy integration between R and MT5 using socket connection, tailored to fit Machine Learning users and traders needs (github.com)
I'm just gonna leave this here.
inside MQL (not outside through an unknown interface I'm right inside)- TWO languages at once :-)
Matryoshka doll - Tcl & Python
Well, the interface is known and proven. There are many options for extending the capabilities of the standard integration with their pros and cons.
to taste and colour :-) in the screenshot they are in the same address space.
Kinzel/mt5R: Easy integration between R and MT5 using socket connection, tailored to fit Machine Learning users and traders needs (github.com)
The post was about the interaction between MKL and Python. There are many variants of R/MQL integration. I am comfortable with the one I described.
So I'm asking why?
What can the Python lib for MT5 that mt5R can't?
What is the profit of pulling python into your R script (which is not needed there at all)?
to taste and colour :-) in the screenshot they are in the same address space.