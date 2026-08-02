Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3274
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the analogy of your hedge fund with a negative balance sheet
I wrote it so that it would finally dawn on someone here what kind of function Neira found.she found a function called the tester's grail, i.e. a short stop function!
by the way, what actions result in a negative balance in the course?
You don't have to worry.
it is when you withdraw more than the deposit amount ;)
and since the margin is not zero yet, trading continues (for free !!!), weird huh ? ;)))
a lot of positions in the lot that eat swap over time
a lot of positions in the lock that eat up swap over time.
Compare that to the previous result.
It's called financial maths.
if your maths is good, then swap is sort of out of the way (accounted for).
compare with the previous result
This is not interesting. You either write on topic or at least something substantive, or you go for the briefsNo one's interested in reading that.
It's not interesting. You either write on topic, or at least something substantive, or you go for the briefs
I wrote on the subject.
tester grail why are you talking about it?
I said above, don't make pips.
trades should be from a week, let's say.
then it will be interesting to read.
Besides, you yourself mentioned my negative balance, so I answered.
and you should go shopping for underwear, not me.
I'm fine ;))))
I was on topic.
tester grail why are you muscling in?
I said above, don't make pips.
trades should be from a week, let's say
then it will be interesting to read.Besides, you yourself mentioned my negative balance, so I answered.
Okay, Master.
start writing your memoirs on how you fucked up forex and sell them, don't waste yourself.
Why?
It's a hobby, just for yourself.
Besides, the goal of increasing your deposit 1000 times hasn't been reached yet.
why?
It's a hobby, purely for myself.
Besides, the goal of 1,000-fold increase in deposit has not been reached yet.
For some reason, you think your hobby is the most exciting.
for some reason you think your hobby is the most fascinating.
You're right.
To each his own.
But I'm also interested in ME.
But why would I step on the same rake?
I will feel the positive result of the research here, and I will gladly join the established experts in this field.
However, the errors of thought are visible to the naked eye.
and I really want you to go in the right direction to achieve the expected result in a short period of time.