Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3278
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per hour
Demo for now.
In a few hours I'll put it on real.
per hour
the stop trawl seems to be used?
does the stop trawl seem to be used?
trawl always.
Make complex equations and train the network....
Complex equations for the activation function or for what?
I'm not afraid.
and I'm not afraid.
And that's right.