Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3278

New comment
 
Make complex equations and train the network...
 


per hour

 

Demo for now.

In a few hours I'll put it on real.

 
Alexander Ivanov #:

per hour

the stop trawl seems to be used?

 
Andrey Dik #:

does the stop trawl seem to be used?

trawl always.

 
Kimovski trawl
 
Alexander Ivanov #:
Make complex equations and train the network....

Complex equations for the activation function or for what?

 
and I'm not afraid.
[Deleted]  
Alexander Ivanov #:
I'm not afraid.
Will you be first in line for cyberimplants?)
 
Alexander Ivanov #:
and I'm not afraid.

And that's right.

1...327132723273327432753276327732783279328032813282328332843285...3743
New comment