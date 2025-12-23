Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 296
and more to readhttp://geo.phys.spbu.ru/Problems_of_geophysics/2005/20_Zolotova_38_2005.pdf
Help in finding the R-analog.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Libraries: Cross-platform library of original mathematical functions
Automated-Trading, 2017.03.27 11:39
Cross-platformlibrary of original mathematical functions:
Author: fxsaber
Please help with finding the R-analog.
What's wrong with R?
In the description of the function, there is a dash where you have to specify the R-analog. I doubt that there is no such stat function in R. To remove the dash, you need a name.
cor(x, y, method = 'pearson')
This is completely different. There is no pattern.
boolMathCorrelationPearson(constint&array1[],constint&array2[],double&r)
boolMathCorrelationSpearman(constdouble&array1[],constdouble&array2[],double&r)
boolMathCorrelationSpearman(constint&array1[],constint&array2[],double&r)
boolMathCorrelationKendall(constdouble&array1[],constdouble&array2[],double&tau)
boolMathCorrelationKendall(constint&array1[],constint&array2[],double&tau)
Please help me find the R-analog.
"analog" - is a multifaceted thing, indeed, from the banal Pearson correlation, that is, the normalized scalar product of two vectors as a proximity metric, to the rest of the arsenal of machine learning, with the search for representative features and non-linear classification.
IMHO what is not so good for fans of R(r-astes), matlab, "math", etc. is that there is a habit and dependence on high-level complex functions with a simple interface and a wrong understanding of what they do, or rather what they CAN do, if you have access to all the parameters and guts, with an understanding of what and how, not just the interface and an article on hubra that there is such crap.
I call this process DE-ORTOGONALIZATION, or "mosaic consciousness", when a person is forced to fill his head not with the essence of algorithms, but with thousands of names of functions and parameters from some libraries. But given that neither 100k nor a yard of high-level functions won't solve all the issues of real-world engineering problems, since there will always be something to be "tweaked" with a soldering iron, this direction of development is risky.
"analog" - thing is multifaceted, indeed, from the trivial Pearson correlation, that is, the normalized scalar product of two vectors as a proximity metric
...
apply(embed(pattern, length(signal)), 1, cor, y = signal, method = 'pearson')