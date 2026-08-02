Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2937

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Evgeny Dyuka #:

Thanks, very interesting.
But I have SharedProjects empty, how do I fill it up?

RTFM

 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:

RTFM

👍

 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:

RTFM

Now the ONNX folder appears, but it is empty


 
Evgeny Dyuka #:

Now the ONNX folder appears, but it's empty


To participate in the project, click "Join". It will then appear under "Shared Projects". Next, click " Get updates from the repository Get updates from the repository" in the context menu of the project to download it to your computer.
 
Renat Fatkhullin #:

Now available:



Inside a simple model training in Python with model.onnx generation, Python inversion and inversion in MQL5.

In yesterday's MT5 beta we made a small error in the OnnxRun function, tomorrow we will fix it and upload it to you

2023.02.28 05:27:35.269 Storage successfully joined to the project 'ONNX.Price.Prediction'

2023.02.28 05:27:56.191 Storage MQL5 Storage activated

2023.02.28 05:27:56.191 Storage checkout started for MQL5

2023.02.28 05:27:56.635 Storage Could not find the requested SVN filesystem (720003)

2023.02.28 05:28:32.432 Storage Owner MQL5 Storage is 'dinpae@gmail.com', change the MQL5 account.

What does it mean? Unable to connect.

On - Connect MQL5 Storage. gives 2023.02.28 05:36:25.147 Storage Owner MQL5 Storage is 'dinpae@gmail.com', change the MQL5 account.


Проекты и MQL5 Storage - Справка по MetaEditor
  • www.metatrader5.com
MQL5 Storage — это персональное онлайн-хранилище исходных кодов на MQL4/MQL5. Оно интегрировано в MetaEditor: вы можете сохранять и получать данных...
 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:
To participate in a project, click "Join". After that it will appear in the "Shared Projects" section. Then click " Get updates from repository" in the context menu of the project to download it to your computer.

Thanks, but it doesn't work.
Then click " Get updates from the repository Get updates from the repository" in the context menu of the project to download it to your computer.
 There is no " Get updates from the repository Get updates from the repository " in the context menu of the project.
And I right-clicked in 10 other places - nothing.


 
AI specialists,
Maybe someone has tried to apply networks not for price forecasting, but for mani and risk management.
What can I read on this topic, what types of networks to use?
 
Roman Kutemov #:
AI specialists,
Maybe someone has tried to apply networks not for price forecasting, but for mani and risk management.
What can I read on this topic, what types of networks to use?
Normal networks can be used.
You just have to train them with optimisation algorithms, like genetic...

You should read about optimisation algorithms and writing fitness functions, not about networks.
 
Evgeny Dyuka #:

Thanks, but it doesn't work.
Then click " Get updates from storage" in the project context menu to download it to your computer.
 There is no " Get updates from storage" in the project context menu.
And I right-clicked in 10 other places - nothing.


Right click on the project name. It should be like this:


 
Mikhail Mishanin #:

2023.02.28 05:27:35.269 Storage successfully joined to the project 'ONNX.Price.Prediction'

2023.02.28 05:27:56.191 Storage MQL5 Storage activated

2023.02.28 05:27:56.191 Storage checkout started for MQL5

2023.02.28 05:27:56.635 Storage Could not find the requested SVN filesystem (720003)

2023.02.28 05:28:32.432 Storage Owner MQL5 Storage is 'dinpae@gmail.com', change the MQL5 account

What does it mean? Unable to connect.

On - Connect MQL5 Storage. gives 2023.02.28 05:36:25.147 Storage Owner MQL5 Storage is 'dinpae@gmail.com', change the MQL5 account.


What account have you logged in to MQL5 Storage?

Did you specify your email or exact case-sensitive login?

Email is not accepted.

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