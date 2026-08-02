Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2931

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Maxim Dmitrievsky terminals (or I searched badly), so it says that the file is not found

I'll download the virtualisation tomorrow, then we'll play :)

are you going to publish a new article on this topic?

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Evgeni Gavrilovi #:

are you going to publish a new article on the subject?

It seems to be simple, if not a bit complicated (mac).

I'll post an example here later.

 
mytarmailS #:
I don't know...
I've been using the R 3.5
Other people were using python.
No one had any problems.

With python, it's the only package that won't install so far. But with R - I have not been able to install it before.

If I send you the error log, can you help with that?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

With python, it's the only package that won't install so far. But with R, I have not been able to install it before.

If I send you the error log, can you help me with this?

I don't have catbusta and I installed it a long time ago, so it's unlikely that I can help you with anything.
 
mytarmailS #:
I don't have a catbusta and I put it in a long time ago, so I'm not sure I can help you with anything

Here is the log, if you realise what is wrong, please let me know.

Files:
R_Error.txt  34 kb
 

And this is what the installer says for python already


 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

And this is what the installer says for python.

Have you tried googling the errors?
 
mytarmailS #:
Have you tried googling the errors?

The solutions we found didn't work.

 
By the way, I also put python on my ten - same error.
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And who ever wrote that onnx in terminal already works. Was there a release? And the fuss has been made, and it hasn't even been translated into Russian yet 🗿
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