Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2929
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It also says you need vinda, it probably won't start on mac.
I'll try to charge the katbusta tonight.Some packages allow you to charge pipelines too.
I didn't see any concrete suggestions on the first page. You don't have to tell your secrets if you are a master in using machine learning for trading. But you can give links or attach materials.
I think that the attached outline is well suited for this task. There is a PDF file in the archive.
I propose to moderate the thread according to English rules (step to the right, step to the left - execution).
And questions: statistics, numerical methods (the same calculation of error weights), data processing (DSP, wavelets) - is this still machine learning or not within the scope of this topic?
I propose to moderate the thread according to English rules (step to the right, step to the left - execution).
And questions: statistics, numerical methods (the same calculation of errors of weights), data processing (DSP, wavelets) - is this still machine learning or not within this topic?
Today the benchmark of statistics, and MO is very often referred to statistics, is R, which naturally has a rubric that can serve the uniformity of understanding at the level of terms. and the same understanding is realised at the level of software code - packages.
What are the tools for MO?
https://cran.r-project.org/web/views/MachineLearning.html
What are thetools for Time Series?
https://cran.r-project.org/web/views/TimeSeries.html
What are the toolsfor Econometrics?
https://cran.r-project.org/web/views/Econometrics.html
The tools may overlap.
Nevertheless, expressing your thoughts at the level of application of packages related to this or that section, allow to exclude reasoning at the level of leaves, flowers and buttercups from various kinds of collective farm craftsmen.
Surely there are some limitations, both in the format itself and in its specific implementation. But still I hope that it will simplify the use of MO in real trading, especially when VPS is used.
My posts are deleted by ADMINs, apparently very secret ;)))). Good luck to all
it's very easy to earn, elementary, a lot of money, just with your head, MO here is a forest, in an evening:
the main thing is not to say to yourself "I'm smart and I know where the price will go".
It's not a robot that moves the price, it's a human being who doesn't give a shit... on formulas.
If you open a buy, you lose, if you open a sell, it's the same thing.
that's the whole principle, and it depends on the volume, i.e. the strongest volume at the moment will lose, then another one.
Can you win under these conditions?
That's why IO is out of the picture.
Somewhere it says it's an API
Sort of a language describing graphs of computations. A list of operators.
My posts are deleted by ADMINs, apparently very secret ;)))). Good luck to all
it is very easy to earn, elementary, a lot of money, just with your head, MO here is a forest, in an evening:
The main thing is not to say to yourself "I'm smart and I know where the price will go".
It's not a robot that moves the price, it's a human being.
If you open a buy, you lose, if you open a sell, it's the same thing.
that's the whole principle, and it depends on the volume, i.e. the strongest volume will lose.
Can you win under these conditions?
That's why I.O.D.'s are out of business.
Looked at your deleted thread - nothing useful, just fluff. Keep your opinions about moderators and other users to yourself.
correctly deleted
Looked at your deleted topic - nothing useful, flud. Keep your opinions about moderators and other users to yourself.
correctly deleted
Yeah, that's right.Soon you won't be able to post things that make money.