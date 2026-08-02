Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2859
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For RU GPTs
We register via vpn (I used German) by mail on open.ai, we register onlinesim.
after that we buy a Dutch number for 6 ruble, receive sms on it, enter the code. It works.
I tried this:
"python code get bitcoin price from binance"
response:
after 3-4 requests it popped up:
Too many requests in 1 hour. Try again later.
:D
they don't let you play normally
For RU GPTs
We register via vpn (I used German) by mail on open.ai, we register onlinesim.
after that we buy a Dutch number for 6 ruble, receive sms on it, enter the code. It works.
I tried this:
"python code get bitcoin price from binance".
response:
I don't think I came up with it myself. Most likely he copied it from somewhere on the Internet. From github, StackOwerflow or somewhere else. I.e. search engine.
I don't think he came up with it himself. Most likely, he copied it from somewhere on the Internet. From github, StackOwerflow or somewhere else. I.e. search engine.
A search engine too, but not only. I asked a question on a rather narrow topic - the answer was meaningful and original (I couldn't find this text by google), but very general, streamlined and not very informative.
Search engine too, but not only. I asked a question on a rather narrow topic - the answer was meaningful and original (I couldn't find this text by google), but very general, streamlined and not very informative.
Apparently there is an option to unique the text so that they don't find the sources where it was taken from.
I get spam that AI will write for the site a unique article on a given topic. Google likes unique texts and raises sites in the search engine. I myself once used synonymiser for this, you take an article and replace some of the words with synonyms. Sometimes substitutions were not in the theme and quite strange)))
I don't think he came up with it himself. Most likely, he copied it from somewhere on the Internet. From github, StackOwerflow or somewhere else. I mean, a search engine.
elibrarius #:
Google loves unique texts and raises sites in search engine rankings.
and not only
Apparently there is an option to unique the text so that they don't find the sources where it's taken from.
I get spam that the AI will write a unique article for the site on a given topic. Google likes unique texts and raises sites in the search engine. I myself once used synonymiser for this, you take an article and replace some of the words with synonyms. Sometimes substitutions were not in the theme and quite strange)))
It's a bit different there though. The answer did not coincide at all in style with the texts on the given narrow topic (a specific Japanese martial art), but it is quite suitable if you look within the framework of a broader topic (sports training). That is, there is a generalisation of concepts and a transfer of them to a wider circle, which allows for a more vague answer. Some kind of simulated thinking is still present, so I consider it the next step up from google, although not necessarily a step up in terms of usefulness)
Not to be unsubstantiated. Question:
how to train maki uchi in katori shinto ryu?
Answer:
Maki uchi is a technique in Katori Shinto Ryu, a traditional Japanese martial art that focuses on swordsmanship. If you want to learn how to perform maki uchi, it is important to seek out a qualified instructor who can teach you the proper form and technique.
Here are some general steps you can follow to start training maki uchi in Katori Shinto Ryu:
Find a qualified instructor: Look for a Katori Shinto Ryu dojo (training centre) in your area and inquire about classes and instructors. It is important to find an instructor who has been properly trained and certified in Katori Shinto Ryu.
Attend classes regularly: Once you have found an instructor and enrolled in classes, make sure to attend regularly to build your skills and progress in your training.
Practice at home: In addition to attending classes, try to practice maki uchi on your own at home. This can help you improve your technique and build muscle memory.
Seek out additional resources: There may be books, videos, or other resources available that can help you learn more about maki uchi and other techniques in Katori Shinto Ryu. Look for reputable sources and be sure to consult with your instructor before trying anything new.
Remember, martial arts training can be physically demanding, so be sure to listen to your body and take breaks as needed. It is also important to follow your instructor's guidance and never attempt techniques that you are not ready for. With practice and dedication, you can learn how to perform maki uchi and other techniques in Katori Shinto Ryu.
Gpt copied? Did I get that right?
.
It's a bit different there. The answer did not coincide at all in style with the texts on the given narrow topic (a specific Japanese martial art), but it is quite suitable if you look within the framework of a broader topic (sports training). That is, there is a generalisation of concepts and a transfer of them to a wider circle, which allows for a more vague answer. Some imitation of thinking is still present, so I consider it the next step up from google, although not necessarily a step up in terms of usefulness).
The answer is only 1 - the best one according to the algorithm. That is, it should only use verified information, not the internet. And it shouldn't even use wikipedia, which anyone can edit. Apparently only textbooks (there are different ones too), technical documentation and code samples from it, for the variant of writing code.
The minus of the fact that there is only 1 answer is the lack of alternatives. You can always find another variant in Google or compile the best one for your task.