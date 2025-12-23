Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 281
I have to confess, I didn't fully understand what you wanted to say. Or rather, I don't understand it at all :-) In principle, ZigZag can be used as an output variable, but in a very narrow context. The only thing you got right, is that you need to choose a moment for analysis. At what point will you analyze the reversal of ZZ???? If every bar, then I'll tell you right away this is utopia. The market should be analyzed at the moment of its refraction. When the refraction has already occurred, because there will always be a place for a pullback, from which we will enter. Is not it?
This is exactly what I wrote and as I understand it we are talking about the same thing
Taking the reversals to short (selling). The teacher for selling is NOT what is after the reversal, but BEFORE and AFTER the reversal, which is cut off by the orange line. Similarly with longs.
Let's take a long - purple line. It cuts off everything below the price line that predicts a future reversal, which is at a certain fixed value - the potential profit. I.e. we predict a profit, not a trend.
Tell me, do you write any kind of oanda story in any form?
For some reason you ignored the second part of the post.
It is the lot of masters, virtuosos of their craft, who can be counted here on the fingers, if they exist at all.
For everything I have on oanda there is a story available to download from the box. It's probably been almost a year of 20 minutes and another almost a year between an hour and a day
How and where can I download? What is the box?
In trend trading, you have to predict trend continuation, not reversals.
Trend continuation is not clear, since there is a prediction error that tears the trend to pieces.
Look at my post above. We don't catch the trend, we predict future profits. we predict and wait.
Of course it is harder to teach reversals as target prices and not using ZZ because ZZ catches extremums not at all where the major began or finished pressing the price. The kinks (knees) of ZZ, points are usually unremarkable in terms of distinguishing them in the feature space.
Do you predict the price or do you work on the movement? Does the MO predict where the price will be in the future or is the algorithm trend-following?
In my profile you will find everything you need. Out of the box means that you download the product immediately get regular access to all available historical data.