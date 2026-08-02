Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2437

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elibrarius:
Here I found my screenshots and comment https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386/page994#comment_7904395
Mostly it happens as on the first picture, i.e. the forecast is almost horizontal line.
Sometimes as in the second picture...

in blue and white I wrote how NOT to do, exactly what you do!!!!!!!!!!!


Well Russian letters, what is unclear

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

So OK.

And with entropy I still do not understand, it does not apply to laws of this type, entropy for cyclic time series, which can be described by harmonics for example if I am not mistaken.

there are no patterns on sb, what other type? These levels of yours will add up to 0 minus the spread.

That's it, I won't explain anymore, I'm sick of it.

And there's a bunch of inadequates again, like in a madhouse.

 
mytarmailS:

in blue and white wrote how NOT to do, exactly what you do!!!!!!!!!!!


Russian letters, what's wrong?

Do the same screenshots, not hand-drawn. Then we'll be able to talk substantively, not about fanciful patterns. If you show us these patterns on the story and their repeatability, we will adopt your experience.

But screenshots are nothing. The signal has survived 200-500 trades - this will be just what we need. But screenshots will do for a start.
 
mytarmailS:

I don't weigh the grafts because I don't have them in my "knowledge base". Not yet, I have everything done in the form of images, like a person...

As for the width of the zone, you need to reveal the whole concept here, I'll tell the essence without revealing details, just because it's long...


We have a current pattern (the last n prices or whatever).

In the "knowledge base" I'm looking for the same patterns and see how they end up.

Of course I need to translate the patterns into a normalized coordinate domain.

We get a kind of chaos in the trajectories of the patterns, nothing interesting...

Just a remark: this is how you try to predict your trends, ZZ and other stuff (blue elipsis).

You're messing with the purest chaos.

Okay, let's move on, but is it chaos? If we look at it with a human eye, we see that there is a certain consistency in all three trajectories, namely, we see the zone from which price bounces down in all three cases

The algorithm does this search automatically.

The answer to the question :

This is the width of the found zone , it is constantly different for objective reasons.


Further we transfer the found zone back from the normalized coordinates to the absolute coordinates and get the expected rebound zone


(That's it, everything is simple))


ps The smarter the algorithm for finding patterns in the database and the richer the database itself, the smarter the robot is

I'm not going to lie, it's busy! Eh would be like that and merge all the strategies together. Maybe we could get a foundation of sorts...

 

Today's markup of the euro 5 min.

There were 5 pd/sp zones.

3 zones worked well, one gave a small bounce, one did not work at all

I drew the arrows for the "special" people.


Yesterday there were three zones, all three worked, today 3 out of 5 worked

That's 6 against 2.

 

For me it's impossible to make money alone, it's all bikes.

Only together only hardcore :-)

[Deleted]  
The thread from the 16th year is constantly in the top. It's fun to read all this, of course
 

Today

4 worked, 2 didn't.

In three days 10 zones worked compared to 4 that didn't...


Tell me someone who knows how to build levels better, even if it's not automatic like mine...


So who has a brain, use it.

 
Hello. I found a neural network based trading Expert Advisor on GitHub! I have not seen anything like this yet. Help me with installation there are a bunch of files. Describe everything in detail. If you want to help, I can share the link. And here is a piece of the miracle Expert Advisor itself) ...
Files:
ForestcastExpert.ex5  53 kb
ForestcastExpert.mq5  14 kb
JAson.mqh  31 kb
 

Help install and configure a bunch of files. Here are 3 files from the pile. And telepathically learn the rest and teach you how to install... You're funny))

and the big big secret is found in 2 minutes https://github.com/kartikmadan11/MetaTraderForecast

GitHub - kartikmadan11/MetaTraderForecast: RNN based Forecasting App for Meta Trader and similar trading platforms
GitHub - kartikmadan11/MetaTraderForecast: RNN based Forecasting App for Meta Trader and similar trading platforms
  • github.com
RNN based Forecasting App for Meta Trader and similar trading platforms - GitHub - kartikmadan11/MetaTraderForecast: RNN based Forecasting App for Meta Trader and similar trading platforms
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