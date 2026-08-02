Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2437
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Here I found my screenshots and comment https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386/page994#comment_7904395
Mostly it happens as on the first picture, i.e. the forecast is almost horizontal line.
Sometimes as in the second picture...
in blue and white I wrote how NOT to do, exactly what you do!!!!!!!!!!!
Well Russian letters, what is unclear
So OK.
And with entropy I still do not understand, it does not apply to laws of this type, entropy for cyclic time series, which can be described by harmonics for example if I am not mistaken.
there are no patterns on sb, what other type? These levels of yours will add up to 0 minus the spread.
That's it, I won't explain anymore, I'm sick of it.
And there's a bunch of inadequates again, like in a madhouse.
in blue and white wrote how NOT to do, exactly what you do!!!!!!!!!!!
Russian letters, what's wrong?
But screenshots are nothing. The signal has survived 200-500 trades - this will be just what we need. But screenshots will do for a start.
I don't weigh the grafts because I don't have them in my "knowledge base". Not yet, I have everything done in the form of images, like a person...
As for the width of the zone, you need to reveal the whole concept here, I'll tell the essence without revealing details, just because it's long...
We have a current pattern (the last n prices or whatever).
In the "knowledge base" I'm looking for the same patterns and see how they end up.
Of course I need to translate the patterns into a normalized coordinate domain.
We get a kind of chaos in the trajectories of the patterns, nothing interesting...
Just a remark: this is how you try to predict your trends, ZZ and other stuff (blue elipsis).
You're messing with the purest chaos.
Okay, let's move on, but is it chaos? If we look at it with a human eye, we see that there is a certain consistency in all three trajectories, namely, we see the zone from which price bounces down in all three cases
The algorithm does this search automatically.
The answer to the question :
This is the width of the found zone , it is constantly different for objective reasons.
Further we transfer the found zone back from the normalized coordinates to the absolute coordinates and get the expected rebound zone
(That's it, everything is simple))
ps The smarter the algorithm for finding patterns in the database and the richer the database itself, the smarter the robot is
I'm not going to lie, it's busy! Eh would be like that and merge all the strategies together. Maybe we could get a foundation of sorts...
Today's markup of the euro 5 min.
There were 5 pd/sp zones.
3 zones worked well, one gave a small bounce, one did not work at all
I drew the arrows for the "special" people.
Yesterday there were three zones, all three worked, today 3 out of 5 worked
That's 6 against 2.
For me it's impossible to make money alone, it's all bikes.
Only together only hardcore :-)
Today
4 worked, 2 didn't.
In three days 10 zones worked compared to 4 that didn't...
Tell me someone who knows how to build levels better, even if it's not automatic like mine...
So who has a brain, use it.
Help install and configure a bunch of files. Here are 3 files from the pile. And telepathically learn the rest and teach you how to install... You're funny))
and the big big secret is found in 2 minutes https://github.com/kartikmadan11/MetaTraderForecast