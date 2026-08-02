Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2409

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An interesting observation (strange that no one even thought of it)

If you train the model in a small window of 100 on non-normalized prices, then the model is very good at predicting new data if they (prices) are in the same range as in the tray...

Past prices are important for the model, i.e. levels...

The model fixes not only trailing and target prices, but also the price of the pattern and compares it with the current price

in the upper picture the first 100 prices (blue) is a trace, then a test...

in the bottom picture the output of the model in the probability of buying


Here's how the picture looks like if the test price is not in the range of the tray


It would be very interesting to develop some signs on this theme, but it's hard to work with absolute prices


Very interesting, honestly.


 
mytarmailS:

An interesting observation (strange that no one even thought of it)

If you train the model in a small window of 100 on non-normalized prices, then the model is very good at predicting new data if they (prices) are in the same range as in the tray...

Past prices are important for the model, i.e. levels...

The model fixes not only trailing and target prices, but also the price of the pattern and compares it with the current price

in the upper picture the first 100 prices (blue) is a trace, then a test...

in the bottom picture the output of the model in the probability of buying


This is what the picture looks like if the test price is not in the range of the tray


It would be very interesting to develop some signs on this theme, but it's hard to work with absolute prices


Very interesting, honestly.


We can subtract the moving average and normalize it by volatility. Then you get a stationary series.

 
Victor:

You can subtract the moving average and normalize by volatility. Then we get a stationary series.

What will it do?

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

An interesting observation (strange that no one even thought of it)

If you train the model in a small window of 100 on non-normalized prices, then the model is very good at predicting new data if they (prices) are in the same range as in the tray...

Past prices are important for the model, i.e. levels...

The model fixes not only trailing and target prices, but also the price of the pattern and compares it with the current price

in the upper picture the first 100 prices (blue) is a trace, then a test...

in the bottom picture the output of the model in the probability of buying


Here's how the picture looks like if the test price is not in the range of the tray


It would be very interesting to develop some signs on this theme, but it's hard to work with absolute prices


Very interesting, honestly


I have long written from my own observations that normalization is evil. The question is how to minimize it. Because in the trend markets, there will always be an exit out of the range, and we will have to normalize the features anyway.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
I wrote a long time ago from my own observations that normalization is evil. The question is how to minimize it. Because in the trend markets it will always be out of the range and we will have to normalize the features anyway.

Use a general distribution (assuming that price == SB) rather than a sample distribution of a trait for normalization?

[Deleted]  
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Use a general distribution (assuming that price == SB) instead of a sample distribution for normalization?

I'm in favor of some innovative approaches)

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I'm all for some innovative approaches )

spin the spinner.

like he told me to do,

you know who I mean?

damn Jew.
[Deleted]  
Fast235:

Spin the spinner.

like he told me to,

you know who you're talking about?

You can't be twitchy, now but later.
It's hard enough for me to understand Master Yoda, it's easier to look forward to tomorrow.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
I wrote a long time ago from my own observations that normalization is evil. The question is how to minimize it. Because in the trend markets there will always be out of the range and we will have to normalize the features anyway.

We can cluster (or in a simpler way divide) prices into ranges, each range can be represented as a stationary series, we can then normalize, and we will remember past prices...

just as an idea...


[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

We can cluster (or in a simpler way divide) prices into ranges, each range can be represented as a stationary series, we can then also normalize, and we will remember past prices...

just as an idea...

And what to do when moving from range to range
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