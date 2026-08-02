Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2383
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terminal is not available to download?
thanks
I've been testing on M5 quotes for 10 years ... I should hide the terminal from them before they make trouble for the family budget.
Vital, do you need any help?)
No, the last time I optimized in 2015, at that time I had little experience and was not aware of self-deception. I did it all on MT4, now it's funny that I optimized in MT4.
I found a way to generate such rules that work on both tray and test, finally MLEEP....
my broker, my tray and my test
YOUR broker YOUR data and test in 9 years passes !!!
The grail is found!!!!!!!
The funny thing is that I will disappear from the forum tomorrow, something like a month, very unsuccessfully (I want to share but no time, when I can write off what and how to do.
For comfortable trading need to make 200-400 of these rules(or patrenov if you want)
To understand the scale, my feeble laptop can mine 5-8 rules per day
download the terminal?
I tried it once, a couple of days)))) It depends on the broker, and I honestly did not get 10 years on the 4k download at the metaquotes. Only 5 or 6 years.
For comfortable trading you need to mine 200-400 of these rules(or patrenovs if you want)
To give you an idea of the scale, my feeble laptop can mine 5-8 rules per day.
Come back) the rules need more multiples. Although for the beginning will show the correctness of the path)
I tried it once, a couple of days)))) Depends on the broker, and I honestly didn't get 10 years on 4k download from metaquotes. 5 or 6 years only.
Only through the advisor. In real ticks mode. I tried a few times. It is not convenient, but I can use any output format I like.
In idea, it is necessary to store all ticks in database and periodically load new ones there, but for now I can't...)
I tried it once, a couple of days)))) Depends on the broker, and I honestly didn't get 10 years on 4k download from metaquotes. 5 or 6 years only.
I've always had a lot of unresolved problems with different people, you don't have to share them.)
Only through the Expert Advisor. In real ticks mode. In several tries. It's not convenient, but it allows to make any desired output format.
In idea, one should store all ticks in the database and periodically load new ones there, but so far no way...).
Yes, and MA with great averaging helps. Although sometimes it goes out of bounds, but wait and everything works.
In theory, the need for normal databases of minutes from the meta-quotes has long matured, at least once a year updated. It's not so expensive)
Different people always have a lot of personal unresolved problems, not necessarily to share them).
I wanted to share about the metaquotes. They could have made the service more loyal to customers).
Yes, and the MA with a large averaging helps. Although sometimes it goes out of bounds, but wait and everything works out.
In theory, the need for normal databases of minutes from the metaquotes has long matured, at least once a year updated. It's not that expensive)
I about the metakvotov wanted to share. They could already make the service more loyal to customers).
The 4-Company has not developed for a long time, you should know.