I will clarify the conditions for the cash prize:
5 credits will go to the first one to solve the problem
Deadline for solutions: June 30, 2016.
There is an example of applying the algorithm for selecting informative signs to implement a trading strategy.
You probably read my blogs about the Big Experiment: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/661895
And here is such a picture:
I tried to find one pattern for five pairs and detect the percentage of correctly guessed deals on a validation sample of about 25 years. It didn't work right off the bat. I did not reach the desired accuracy for any given forecast horizon.
Next, let's take just one pair, the eurusd. I found the dependence of the price movement 3 hours ahead on a subset of my predictors.
I have reduced the predictors to a categorical form and started my function of searching for significant predictors. I did it right now, while I was at work, in 20 minutes.
[1] "1.51%"
> final_vector <- c((sao$par >= threshold), T)
> names(sampleA)[final_vector]
[1] "lag_diff_45_var" "lag_diff_128_var" "lag_max_diff_8_var" "lag_max_diff_11_var" "lag_max_diff_724_var" "lag_sd_362_var"
[7] "output"
I did not get convergence so quickly, but I got some result at the level of one and a half percent explanatory power.
The convergence graph (minimization).
Next is the construction of the model.
We have several categorical predictors. We build a "rule book" or what kind of dependence there is between the predictors and the output - long or short in a 3-hour time horizon.
How it looks like as a result:
We see the skewness of the number of buy and sell in each line and the corresponding value of the p-value of the chi-square criterion for the 50/50 distribution. We select only those lines where the probability is below 0.01.
And the code of the whole experiment, starting from the moment when the inputs are already selected:
dat_test <- sampleA[, c("lag_diff_45_var"
, "lag_diff_128_var"
, "lag_max_diff_8_var"
, "lag_max_diff_11_var"
, "lag_max_diff_724_var"
, "lag_sd_362_var"
, "output")]
dat_test$concat <- do.call(paste0, dat_test[1:(ncol(dat_test) - 1)])
x <- as.data.frame.matrix(table(dat_test$concat
, dat_test$output))
x$pval <- NA
for (i in 1:nrow(x)){
x$pval[i] <- chisq.test(x = c(x$`0`[i], x$`1`[i])
, p = c(0.5, 0.5))$p.value
}
trained_model <- subset(x
, x$pval < 0.01)
trained_model$concat <- rownames(trained_model)
trained_model$direction <- NA
trained_model$direction [trained_model$`1` > trained_model$`0`] <- 1
trained_model$direction [trained_model$`0` > trained_model$`1`] <- 0
### test model
load('C:/Users/aburnakov/Documents/Private/big_experiment/many_test_samples.R')
many_test_samples_eurusd_categorical <- list()
for (j in 1:49){
dat <- many_test_samples[[j]][, c(1:108, 122)]
disc_levels <- 3
for (i in 1:108){
naming <- paste(names(dat[i]), 'var', sep = "_")
dat[, eval(naming)] <- discretize(dat[, eval(names(dat[i]))], disc = "equalfreq", nbins = disc_levels)[,1]
}
dat$output <- NA
dat$output [dat$future_lag_181 > 0] <- 1
dat$output [dat$future_lag_181 < 0] <- 0
many_test_samples_eurusd_categorical[[j]] <- subset(dat
, is.na(dat$output) == F)[, 110:218]
many_test_samples_eurusd_categorical[[j]] <- many_test_samples_eurusd_categorical[[j]][(nrow(dat) / 5):(2 * nrow(dat) / 5), ]
}
correct_validation_results <- data.frame()
for (i in 1:49){
dat_valid <- many_test_samples_eurusd_categorical[[i]][, c("lag_diff_45_var"
, "lag_diff_128_var"
, "lag_max_diff_8_var"
, "lag_max_diff_11_var"
, "lag_max_diff_724_var"
, "lag_sd_362_var"
, "output")]
dat_valid$concat <- do.call(paste0, dat_valid[1:(ncol(dat_valid) - 1)])
y <- as.data.frame.matrix(table(dat_valid$concat
, dat_valid$output))
y$concat <- rownames(y)
valid_result <- merge(x = y, y = trained_model[, 4:5], by.x = 'concat', by.y = 'concat')
correct_sell <- sum(subset(valid_result
, valid_result$direction == 0)[, 2])
correct_buys <- sum(subset(valid_result
, valid_result$direction == 1)[, 3])
correct_validation_results[i, 1] <- correct_sell
correct_validation_results[i, 2] <- correct_buys
correct_validation_results[i, 3] <- sum(correct_sell
, correct_buys)
correct_validation_results[i, 4] <- sum(valid_result[, 2:3])
correct_validation_results[i, 5] <- correct_validation_results[i, 3] / correct_validation_results[i, 4]
}
hist(correct_validation_results$V5, breaks = 10)
plot(correct_validation_results$V5, type = 's')
sum(correct_validation_results$V3) / sum(correct_validation_results$V4)
Next, there are 49 validation samples, each covering 5 years or so. Let's validate the model on them and count the percentage of correctly guessed trade directions.
Let's see the percentage of correctly guessed trades by samples and the histogram of this value:
And count how much in total we guess the direction of the trade on all samples:
> sum(correct_validation_results$`total correct deals`) / sum(correct_validation_results$`total deals`)
[1] 0.5361318
About 54%. But without taking into account the fact that we need to overcome the distance between Ask & Bid. That is, the threshold value according to the above chart is about 53%, provided that the spread = 1 point.
That is, we have made up a simple model in 30 minutes that is easy to hardcode in the terminal, for example. And it's not even a committee. And I was looking for dependencies for 20 minutes instead of 20 hours. All in all, there is something.
And all thanks to the correct selection of informative signs.
And detailed statistics for each valid sample.
All the raw data is available at the links in the blog.
And this model is hardly very profitable. The MO is at the half-point level. But that's the direction I'm following.
Always learning from the past.
We look at the graph for centuries. Both on and we see "three soldiers", then we see "head and shoulders". How many such figures we have already seen and believe in these figures, we trade...
And if the task is set as follows:
1. to automatically find such figures, not for all charts, but for a particular currency pair, the ones that have occurred recently, and not three centuries ago with the Japanese when trading rice.
2. is the initial data on which we automatically search for such figures - patterns.
To answer the first question let us consider an algorithm called "random forest". 10-5-100-200 ... input variables. Then it takes the entire set of values of the variables referring to one point in time corresponding to one bar and searches for such a combination of those input variables that would correspond on the historical data to a quite certain result, for example, a BUY order. And another set of combinations for another order - SELL. A separate tree corresponds to each such set. Experience shows that the algorithm finds 200-300 trees for the input set of 18000 bars (about 3 years). This is the set of patterns, almost analogues of "heads and shoulders", and whole mouths of soldiers.
The problem with this algorithm is that such trees can pick up some specifics that are not encountered in the future. This is called "superfitting" here in the forum, "overfitting" in machine learning. It is known that the whole large set of input variables can be divided into two parts: those related to the output variable and those not related to the noise. So Burnakov tries to weed out the ones that are irrelevant to the output.
PS.
When building a trend TS (BUY, SELL) any kind of variables are related to noise!
What you see is a small part of the market and not the most important. No one is building a pyramid upside down.
I tried to train the neuron on the input data, then looked at the weights. If the input data has a small weight, then it seems it is not needed. I did it via R (Rattle), thanks to SanSanych for his article https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1165.
I have not tested this approach in practice, I wonder if it worked or not. I would take input_1 input_3 input_5 input_7 input_9 input_11
) hmm. it's very interesting.
Clarifying question. Why don't you then include some more inputs where the weight is small, such as 13, 14, 16? Could you show a diagram of inputs and weights ordered by weight?
Sorry, didn't understand at first. Yes these inputs have high modulo weight, as they should be.
Visually, all weights are divided into two groups. If you need to divide them according to the principle of significant/non-significant, then 5,11,7,1,3,9 clearly stand out, this set I think is enough.