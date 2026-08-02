Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2000
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There are no libraries in python, so I don't understand what you need
google lies ! I knew it, the pindos )))
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When you run pandas or any other library, you don't need to have 10 open scripts with functions for it in the IDE.
.
Where are X[,3], etc.?
there aren't any, because there's no need for them.
I don't understand X[,1] == X[,1] meaning?
you have to, it takes a long time to explain.
You have to go through the last 10 values to make a prediction.
Yes
google is lying ! i knew it, pindos ))))
When you run pandas or any other bible, you don't need to have 10 open scripts with functions for it in the IDE, that's what I need
these are packages
create an empty __init__.py file in the folder and enjoy
I see, in general if array[x3] > - 0.03370967745 and array[x4] <= -0.00120967745 then [16] etc.
these are the packages
create an empty __init__.py file in the folder and enjoy
Ok, I'll try it
I see, in general if array[x3] > - 0.03370967745 and array[x4] <= -0.00120967745 then [16] etc.
i don't know the mt4 syntax, i'm not sure i understand what you wrote.
I don't know mt4 syntax, I'm not sure I understand what you wrote
let's say if your array of values is called "x" and you're predicting the i-th element
then X[,10] is x[i-1] for you
and X[,1] is x[i-10]
and we predict x[i ]
here are the statistics on the rules and their error
in principle you can try to ignore 16, 17, 18 rules
let's say that if your array with values is called "x" and you are predicting the i-th element
then X[,10] is x[i-1] for you
and X[,1] is x[i-10]
and we predict x[i ]
x[i], x[1], x[2],x[3] is such a sequence.
so X[,10] is most likely x[i+1] , if minus, then into the future .
x[i], x[1], x[2],x[3] is such a sequence.
so X[,10] is most likely x[i+1] , if minus then to the future.
Ah, then forget what I wrote, in my language i+1 is the future
Just look at this picture.#19988